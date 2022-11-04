T20 World Cup 2022: Australia survive Rashid Khan scare to register unconvincing 4-run win over Afghanistan

Australia survived a late assault by Rashid Khan (48* off 23) to claim a four-run win over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Adelaide on Friday, November 4. Although unconvincing, the result kept alive their faint hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals from Group 1.

After Afghanistan crumbled from 99/2 to 103/6 in their pursuit of 169, the result seemed like a formality. However, Rashid went after the Aussie bowlers to give the hosts a brief scare. After thumping Kane Richardson for consecutive sixes in the 18th over, he managed a maximum and a four off Josh Hazlewood in the penultimate over.

Afghanistan still needed 22 off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis. Darwish Rasooli (15) was run out on the first ball, but Rashid hit a four and a six to bring the equation to 11 required off two. He could only manage two on the penultimate delivery as Australia heaved a sigh of relief.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz began the innings in his typically aggressive fashion as he smacked Hazlewood for a four and a six. The Aussie pacer, however, hit back by dismissing Usman Ghani (two), whose attempted whack to the on side went straight up in the air.

Gurbaz continued to find the boundaries until he sliced a length ball from Richardson to mid-off. The Afghan opener walked back with 30 off 17 to his name.

A third-wicket stand of 59 between Gulbadin Naib and Ibrahim Zadran briefly threatened yet another upset in the T20 World Cup 2022. The duo went after Cameron Green in the 10th over, smashing him for a six and a four, respectively. Afghanistan were reasonably placed at 72/2 at the halfway stage.

The batters continued their impressive hitting after the drinks break. Gulbadin launched Richardson for a six over cow corner and a four to deep third man. In the same over, Ibrahim lofted one over the infield for four. It all, however, unraveled pretty quickly for Afghanistan as they lost three wickets in the 14th over.

First, a brilliant direct hit from Maxwell caught Gulbadin (39) short of his crease as he risked a second run. Ibrahim (25) top-edged the next ball from Adam Zampa to short fine leg, looking for a sweep. Najibullah Zadran (0) also perished, chipping a simple catch to long-off as Afghanistan lost three wickets in four balls.

There was no rescue act from Mohammad Nabi (one), who whipped a delivery from Hazlewood into the hands of the deep square leg fielder. The feisty Rashid did not give up, hammering three fours and four sixes.

Afghanistan went down, but not without a fight! Australia now have to hope for Sri Lanka to beat England, which will put the hosts in the semis.

Marsh, Maxwell lift Australia to 168/8

Maxwell found belated form with an unbeaten 54 off 32 balls, while Mitchell Marsh contributed 45 off 30 as Australia put up 168/8 against Afghanistan after being put into bat.

Australia went into the match without their injured captain Aaron Finch. While Matthew Wade was named leader, Mitchell Starc and Tim David were also left out of the playing XI.

David Warner, who has been short of runs, began his innings in attacking fashion, slamming Mujeeb Ur Rahman for three fours in the second over. At the other end, Green fell cheaply for three. He attempted to slash a back of a length delivery off Fazalhaq Farooqi, but got an edge and was caught at slip.

Marsh came and looked in great touch, even slog-sweeping Mujeeb for a maximum. Warner, however, perished for 25 off 18 in bizarre fashion. He got into position for a switch hit against Naveen-ul-Haq. However, he was way too early in altering his stance and the bowler outfoxed him, cleaning him up with an off-cutter.

Steven Smith (four) was dismissed in the same over as Australia lost three big wickets in the powerplay. Smith missed his trademark whip through the leg side and was trapped in front. Marsh lifted Australia by clobbering Gulbadin for 6,4,4 in the ninth over. However, he soon perished to Mujeeb, top-edging a sweep.

Maxwell finally came to the party for Australia, smacking six fours and two sixes. His first maximum came off Gulbadin in the 15th over as he whacked a length ball over midwicket. The second came at the start of the 18th over off Farooqi, slammed over deep midwicket.

While Stoinis contributed a handy 25, Afghanistan’s bowlers reduced Australia from 139/4 to 159/8. A couple of boundaries from Maxwell in the last over bowled by Farooqi took the batting side to a decent total. Maxwell would later turn the game in the field as well, effecting the pivotal run-out of Gulbadin with a direct hit.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes