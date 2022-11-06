T20 World Cup 2022: "Batting kahan hai?" - Rohit Sharma faces wrath of fans after getting out for 15 against Zimbabwe

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's underwhelming campaign with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 15 in the team's final group-stage fixture of the World T20 against Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6.

While the pull shot has been one of the strongest aspects of Sharma's game, it was the cause of his undoing in the ongoing clash. The right-handed batter perished to Blessing Muzarabani's short-pitched delivery in the fourth over of the innings.

The seasoned campaigner connected the pull shot well. However, he failed to get enough elevation, hitting it right into the hands of Wellington Masakadza at deep square leg.

A number of fans took to social media, slamming the Indian skipper for his string of poor performances at the ongoing showpiece event. Here are some of the reactions:

Thomas Shelby @tommyshelby_17 @Ctrlmemes_ If you open with Rohit Sharma that means one wicket is already down. @Ctrlmemes_ If you open with Rohit Sharma that means one wicket is already down.😂

Arshdeep ♡ @ItsNidhi5 @pullshotx45 @ImRo45 He is looking too bad I never saw him playing like this! It's only miracle which can make him perform now; ( @pullshotx45 @ImRo45 He is looking too bad I never saw him playing like this! It's only miracle which can make him perform now; (

Prabhat Pandey @IMPrabhatP @ImRo45 sir ab Cricket bhi khel lo..For the last one year you and dravid sir were busy with research with Indian Cricket.thanks to Virat hardik, Suryakumar,Arsh and a big bang luck bz of them we are here. Now we need good Cricket from you if we want to win the world Cup. @ImRo45 sir ab Cricket bhi khel lo..For the last one year you and dravid sir were busy with research with Indian Cricket.thanks to Virat hardik, Suryakumar,Arsh and a big bang luck bz of them we are here. Now we need good Cricket from you if we want to win the world Cup.

jaSkAraN MeHo @jskrnmeho When did Rohit Sharma played a sensible inning????

It's been ages

Awadhesh Mishra @annnnshull Rohit Sharma is a serious Concern. He needs to go big in Semis Rohit Sharma is a serious Concern. He needs to go big in Semis

Seriously it hurts more than a breakup @ImRo45 yaar bhai karna kya chahte ho tum ye bata do plzSeriously it hurts more than a breakup @ImRo45 yaar bhai karna kya chahte ho tum ye bata do plz 🙏Seriously it hurts more than a breakup 💔

NoObi3 @NoObi3isNub @Imro_fanclub @ImRo45 Regardless of his form,It just feels bad to see Rohit Sharma this out of touch. Such a great asset to India is playing a pretty underwhelming world cup in terms of batting. So far at least. @Imro_fanclub @ImRo45 Regardless of his form,It just feels bad to see Rohit Sharma this out of touch. Such a great asset to India is playing a pretty underwhelming world cup in terms of batting. So far at least.

I felt this.

#T20WorldCup According to me @ImRo45 is having pressure of captaincy that's why he's not able to do score.I felt this. According to me @ImRo45 is having pressure of captaincy that's why he's not able to do score.I felt this.#T20WorldCup

😭😭😭 @EternalBlizard_ Man Rohit Sharma turned out to be even worse than Bavuma Man Rohit Sharma turned out to be even worse than Bavuma

Siddhartha_Nimmaturi @imsiddharth21 #T20worldcup22 #T20Iworldcup2022 #Cricket #RohitSharma Rohit Sharma got the start he want but yet lost his wicket. Hard to swallow but that’s how a strength result in weakness as well. With semis underway, Rohit will be on high pressure not having runs under his belt. #Toughluck Rohit Sharma got the start he want but yet lost his wicket. Hard to swallow but that’s how a strength result in weakness as well. With semis underway, Rohit will be on high pressure not having runs under his belt. #Toughluck #T20worldcup22 #T20Iworldcup2022 #Cricket #RohitSharma

Rìtwìk @gamer_rkv Not liking the approach from #RohitSharma𓃵 . It looks like giving wicket as a gift. Don't know why he is doing the mistake from the last 3-4 matches. He should stay with the approach like he play before. Not liking the approach from #RohitSharma𓃵 . It looks like giving wicket as a gift. Don't know why he is doing the mistake from the last 3-4 matches. He should stay with the approach like he play before.

Rohit Sharma has struggled for form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Barring a 53-run knock against the Netherlands, the star batter hasn't contributed significantly with the bat in the competition. Notably, he was dropped early in that game as well.

He has mustered 89 runs in five matches and has a dismal average of 17.80 along with a strike rate of 109.87. The Men in Blue will want Sharma to fire in the all-important semi-finals, given that he is a vital cog in the team's batting lineup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have already qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022

The Indian side are currently placed second in Group 2 with six points from their first four matches. They have advanced to the semi-finals of the ICC event along with New Zealand, England, and Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will finish as the table-toppers in their group if they clinch victory against Zimbabwe on Sunday. They will then lock horns with England, who finished second in Group 1, in the semi-finals.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #india #pakistan India and Pakistan fought their way through to the semi-finals from Group 2 India and Pakistan fought their way through to the semi-finals from Group 2 🔥🔥#crickettwitter #india #pakistan https://t.co/ocsv4Q0aG5

However, if they suffer a loss to Zimbabwe, they will have to take on New Zealand, who occupy the top spot in the Group 1 standings. The first semi-final is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9.

The second semi-final featuring the England side will take place on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.

