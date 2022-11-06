T20 World Cup 2022: "Batting kahan hai?" - Rohit Sharma faces wrath of fans after getting out for 15 against Zimbabwe

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's underwhelming campaign with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 15 in the team's final group-stage fixture of the World T20 against Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6.
While the pull shot has been one of the strongest aspects of Sharma's game, it was the cause of his undoing in the ongoing clash. The right-handed batter perished to Blessing Muzarabani's short-pitched delivery in the fourth over of the innings.
The seasoned campaigner connected the pull shot well. However, he failed to get enough elevation, hitting it right into the hands of Wellington Masakadza at deep square leg.
A number of fans took to social media, slamming the Indian skipper for his string of poor performances at the ongoing showpiece event. Here are some of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma has struggled for form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Barring a 53-run knock against the Netherlands, the star batter hasn't contributed significantly with the bat in the competition. Notably, he was dropped early in that game as well.
He has mustered 89 runs in five matches and has a dismal average of 17.80 along with a strike rate of 109.87. The Men in Blue will want Sharma to fire in the all-important semi-finals, given that he is a vital cog in the team's batting lineup.
Rohit Sharma and Co. have already qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022
The Indian side are currently placed second in Group 2 with six points from their first four matches. They have advanced to the semi-finals of the ICC event along with New Zealand, England, and Pakistan.
Rohit Sharma and Co. will finish as the table-toppers in their group if they clinch victory against Zimbabwe on Sunday. They will then lock horns with England, who finished second in Group 1, in the semi-finals.
However, if they suffer a loss to Zimbabwe, they will have to take on New Zealand, who occupy the top spot in the Group 1 standings. The first semi-final is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9.
The second semi-final featuring the England side will take place on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.
