T20 World Cup 2022: "For someone with his experience, it's about muscle memory" - Robin Uthappa feels Mohammed Shami's lack of match practice is insignificant

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa reckons that lack of match practice should not impact Mohammed Shami going into the T20 World Cup. Uthappa, a key member of India's World Cup-winning side in 2007, feels that the right-arm seamer's experience will come in handy at the big event.

The BCCI on Friday announced Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, who leapfrogged Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur for the spot. While the 32-year-old is an experienced T20 cricketer, he hasn't played in the format for India since November 2021.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Uthappa felt Shami could find his range using the pre-tournament warm-up games. The retired player also backed the veteran bowler to utilize his experience and keep things simple, which he thinks is vital in a World Cup.

"Not necessarily because I think he will get a couple of warm-up games before the tournament itself begins. So, I think for someone with his experience, it's about muscle memory. I feel once he gets back, he will have a little bit of clarity, he will sit down with the bowling staff as well and figure out how he wants to go about his business."

"I don't think there will be a lack of clarity. In fact, it'll be simpler for someone like him because he knows and understands there won't be too much time. So, he won't try too many things and keep things simple. You want to keep things simple in a big tournament like that."

Uthappa also revealed that Shami will be one of his first-choice bowlers in the eleven alongside Arshdeep Singh, but believes India may have to choose between Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The 36-year-old continued:

"I think he walks into the setup. It also depends upon how many fast bowlers you go with because you also have Hardik Pandya there. I would ideally want to go with a left-arm fast bowler because that change of angle makes a huge difference and Arshdeep is also bowling exceptionally well with the new ball. I would go with Arshdeep Singh, Shami, Bhuvi."

"I think it will be between Bhuvi and Harshal Patel for me as to what you want to do because Bhuvi is going to be someone bowling at the death. I think his current form will play a role in who will fit into that pace-bowling line-up. How these fast bowlers will do in the next two practice games is crucial to who's going to end up in the eleven."

It's worth noting that Shami was part of India's 2021 T20 World Cup squad and performed decently, taking six scalps in five matches at 23.33. However, in the recent past the selectors have preferred him in the other two formats of the game.

Robin Uthappa opines on how India will use Mohammed Shami

1ndian cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Uthappa further stated that India would look to bowl Shami in three phases, including at the death, but conceded that they would want more options at the back end. He added:

"I think they would go two up at the top and use him as a partnership breaker as well because he's been effective with that in the past. So, maybe two in the top, one in the middle, and one at the death. They'll also be checking for other options as to who can bowl in the death for them."

"They will hope Harshal can bowl well for them at the death. India would want to back Arshdeep as well. Bhuvi hasn't come off in the death, but the break he has got after 9-10 months of continuous cricket, they'll hope that the time he has got to strengthen himself at the NCA will come to the fore at the World Cup."

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Pakistan on October 23rd in Melbourne. They enjoy a great record over Pakistan, having won five of the six clashes so far.

