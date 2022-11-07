Following Pakistan's turnaround in fortunes in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, former pacer Waqar Younis gave his prediction on which nation could lift the trophy.

Pakistan made a back-door entry into the semifinals after the Babar Azam-led side, following two agonizingly close losses to arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe, were on the verge of an early exit.

The fightback with two wins against the Netherlands and South Africa kept them in the race for the semifinals but were still at the mercy of other results going their way. The early morning game on Sunday between the Netherlands and South Africa was clinical in deciding their fate.

The Dutch side delivered by stunning the Proteas, giving Pakistan a lifeline which the Men in Green cashed in by trouncing Bangladesh in a virtual quarterfinal in Adelaide.

Speaking during an interaction on A Sports, Waqar Younis reckoned that India are a well-balanced side and could win the coveted trophy if Pakistan fails to emerge as a champion.

"India looks like a very good side. In the last few matches we have seen India looks like a complete package although I hope Pakistan wins the title."

Waqar Younis heap praises on Suryakumar Yadav for his batting heroics

India v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Suryakumar blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls after KL Rahul set it up with a brisk fifty against Zimbabwe. In reply to India’s 186, the Chevrons were bowled out for 115.

Lauding SKY's efforts, Waqar Younis revealed the ideal way to stop the Indian batter from unleashing himself against bowlers.

“What’s the best way to get him out in T20s? I mean in ODIs and Tests you can plan and get him out. But in T20, anyway the bowler is on backfoot and when someone is in this sort of form it is very difficult to bowl at him. I think Pakistan did well against him in the previous game, they bombarded him with short deliveries. May be that’s the only way to go.”

In the semi-finals, Pakistan will be up against New Zealand on Wednesday, while India will face England on Thursday.

