T20 World Cup 2022: India Player Ratings vs Netherlands as Kohli, Rohit, SKY hit 50s in thumping Super 12 win

Three Team India batters struck fifties and as many as five bowlers got in on the wickets as the Men in Blue thumped the Netherlands by 56 runs in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.

Fresh off their thrilling win over Pakistan, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They put 179/2 on the board on a slightly tricky wicket to bat on before restricting the Netherlands to 123/9 to record a comfortable win.

Here are India's player ratings from their T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter against the Netherlands.

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit, Kohli, SKY hit fifties in Team India win

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

KL Rahul: 1/10

Rahul was expected to raise his game against a relatively weaker opposition, but he failed to do even that. He was rapped on the pads by a Paul van Meekeren delivery that was clearly heading down the leg-side and bizarrely opted not to review. The opener managed nine runs off 12 balls.

Rohit Sharma: 8/10

Rohit overcame his failure against Pakistan with a measured innings. He started slowly but stepped on the pedal in the middle overs, making 53 off 39 balls. The skipper's innings was crucial in India putting a big score on the board.

Virat Kohli: 8/10

Kohli notched up another unbeaten fifty, and although he struggled to find the boundaries at the start, he accelerated adequately given the conditions on offer. The No. 3 has had a great tournament so far.

Suryakumar Yadav: 9.5/10

Suryakumar's innings was the difference between a competitive total and an outright match-winning total. His superb unbeaten 51 injected an immense amount of momentum into India's innings.

Hardik Pandya: 5/10

Hardik didn't have much to do as he didn't need to bat and bowled only one over. The all-rounder, who has reportedly been dealing with a few cramps, will have been happy not to exert himself.

Dinesh Karthik: 4/10

Like Hardik, Karthik didn't bat. He missed a stumping and claimed a catch.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Axar bounced back superbly from his terrible over against Pakistan, scalping two wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs. India will want the left-arm spinner to step up in the upcoming games as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 9/10

Bhuvneshwar set the tone for India with two consecutive maidens in the powerplay. He also picked up two wickets in a thoroughly positive performance.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 7.5/10

Ashwin bagged a couple of scalps of his own as the Dutch batters tried to clear the long leg-side boundary. He ended with figures of 2/21 in a good display.

Arshdeep Singh: 6/10

Arshdeep's last over went for three boundaries, taking his figures to an expensive 2/37, given the context of the game. The left-armer showed the ability to hit the yorker when needed but didn't attempt it often enough.

Mohammad Shami: 7/10

Shami had an understated outing, picking up one wicket while conceding 27 runs.

