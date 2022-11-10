T20 World Cup 2022: “GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi” - Irfan Pathan, Imran Nazir exchange thoughts over Pakistan fans’ behavior after semi-final win over New Zealand 

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and former Pakistan opener Imran Nazir engaged in a chat on Twitter over Pakistan fans’ behavior after their team’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final win over New Zealand.

Babar Azam’s men thumped the Kiwis by seven wickets in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9. With the win, Pakistan entered their first T20 World Cup since 2009, the year in which they lifted the title.

Following Pakistan’s win, Irfan seemed irked by the behavior of some fans from the neighboring nation. He took to his official Twitter handle and commented:

“Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai.”

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai. Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai.

Replying to the post, Nazir wrote:

“Sad to see such tweet.”

Irfan responded by writing:

“You would have been saddest to see the behaviour of some of pak fans at the ground after the win.”

The conversation ended on an amicable note as both former cricketers agreed that the behavior of a few fans cannot define what a country stands for. Imran tweeted:

“Not sure what happened there, not advocating any rude/offensive behaviour but few fans don’t reflect whole nation. Stay blessed Irfan.”

Imran Nazir @realimrannazir4 @IrfanPathan Not sure what happened there, not advocating any rude/offensive behaviour but few fans don’t reflect whole nation. Stay blessed Irfan @IrfanPathan Not sure what happened there, not advocating any rude/offensive behaviour but few fans don’t reflect whole nation. Stay blessed Irfan

“Surely it doesn’t. Stay well Imran,” Irfan replied.

Both the former cricketing stars featured in the legendary 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg. While Irfan was the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/16, Imran clobbered 33 in 14, but his innings was cut short as he got run-out.

“We got momentum after the game against South Africa” - Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Reflecting on Pakistan’s victory in the semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, skipper Babar opined that the team got momentum after their win over South Africa and have managed to build on the same. Speaking after the game, the opening batter said:

“The way the team has performed in all the departments has been outstanding. We got momentum after the game against South Africa and I am glad that our boys could keep the momentum going. When you play in such a way, you feel very satisfied. But there’s still one more match to go and we will hope to focus on that as well with the same approach.”

Babar and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan failed to deliver the goods in the Super 12 stage, but came to the party against the Kiwis in the knockout clash. Asked about the mindset of the duo, the Pakistan captain said:

“We were not thinking about anything and were just waiting for our time. In cricket, you try to perform in every game, but there are ups and downs. Let’s enjoy this victory. All of us should enjoy…”

Chasing 153, Babar and Rizwan laid the foundation for their team’s comprehensive win, adding 105 for the first wicket.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes