T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Max O'Dowd makes big jump in the batting list – Updated after Match 40

South Africa locked horns with the Netherlands in their final Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6. The Dutch side caused one of the biggest upsets in the tournament, beating the Proteas by 13 runs.

Batting first, Tom Cooper and Colin Ackerman's quickfire knocks propelled the Netherlands to a challenging total. After a cautious start by openers, Cooper shifted gears with a swashbuckling knock of 35 off just 19 balls, laced with two boundaries and as many sixes.

The momentum continued as Colin Ackerman smashed an unbeaten 41 off just 26 deliveries to get his side to a challenging total of 158/4 in 20 overs.Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets for the Proteas.

It looked like an easy run chase for South Africa at the halfway stage but the Dutch bowlers had other plans. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma got starts but failed to convert them into big innings. Rilee Rossouw's dismissal sent tremors, and David Miller's catch from Roelof van der Merwe was probably the final nail in the Proteas' coffin.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj tried their bit at the end but fell 13 runs short. With this defeat, South Africa once again bowed out of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Pakistan v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The Netherlands' Max O'Dowd scored 29 off 31 balls that saw them move to the top of the list of highest run-scorers. He finished the T20 World Cup 2022 with 242 runs from eight games at an average of 34.57.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendia occupies the second spot with 223 runs in eight matches, including two half-centuries. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli sits third on the list with 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220. The star batter has got out only once so far in the competition.

Pathum Nissanka and Lorcan Tucker sit fourth and fifth in the standings with 214 and 204 runs, respectively.

T20 World Cup Most Wicket List

Wanindu Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the showpiece event. He has picked up 15 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.42.

The Netherlands' Bas de Leede sits second on the list with 13 scalps from eight matches, while South African skipper Anrich Nortje is third, finishing with 11 wickets in five matches.

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Ireland's Joshua Little find themselves in fourth and fifth place, respectively, with 11 wickets in seven matches each.

