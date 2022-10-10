T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting India's 3 highest wicket-takers

After injuries to both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, and now a scare from Deepak Chahar, India's bowling resources are set to be tested to the hilt at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Mohammed Shami is expected to replace Bumrah after recovering from COVID-19 but how close he will be to his best is uncertain.

So, for now, India have Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their bowlers. The group clearly lacks leadership, especially as none of them have consistently picked up wickets over the last few matches.

However, like the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series, it is also a brilliant opportunity to step up in adversity and make history.

Below, we'll take a look at the three bowlers who could be India's highest wicket-takers at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal could be India's highest wicket-taker

The impact of recent bowling shuffles and injuries has been such that Chahal, who wasn't even a part of the 2021 T20 World Cup squad, looks like the most certain member of the bowling unit for the 2022 edition.

The leg-spinner has only played four T20Is in Australia (four wickets at an average of 29.25) but the long boundaries will go well with his smart line and length variations. This he has shown in his seven wickets from three ODIs Down Under.

In Bumrah's absence, Chahal will no longer be the spin attack leader but will have to carry the entire unit on many occasions. This is almost like his role at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he consistently shone for years. He adapted well with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022 and won the Purple Cap with 27 wickets as well.

It can't be said if he'll be able to shrug off his recent poor form at the World Cup, but it's certain that if India succeeds, Chahal will have a role behind it.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Despite his indifferent form of late, Bhuvneshwar is still India's most complete pacer going into the World Cup. He is more experienced than Arshdeep and Harshal in swinging the new ball and taking the pace off at the death, respectively.

Although Bhuvneshwar doesn't have brilliant stats (two wickets from three T20Is and 10 wickets from eight ODIs) in Australia, the likes of Arshdeep and Harshal don't have any experience in the difficult conditions at all. India will likely play only one of the two and if Shami doesn't return, Bhuvneshwar will be even more vital.

Bhuvneshwar bowls most of his overs in the powerplay and at the death. His swing would come to good use in the first half of the tournament and his variations and yorker, both of which will need to be improved after a poor series against Australia, could get him some cheap wickets when the pitch tire out.

#3 Hardik Pandya

After Chahal, Hardik is the next certainty in the bowling lineup. With Dinesh Karthik helping in the finishing department, he has more time to focus on his bowling. The all-rounder has worked on his fitness to match the needs as well.

In the first Asia Cup 2022 encounter against Pakistan, Hardik took three important wickets in a Player of the Match performance. This came just a few months after he recorded his best bowling figures of 4/33 against England.

In IPL 2022, where he led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title in their maiden season, Hardik bowled at crucial stages and took eight wickets in 15 matches at an average of 27.75.

Interestingly, Hardik is also India's most experienced bowler in Australian conditions when it comes to T20Is. He has played six matches in the country, picking up three wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 14.

It was in the last T20 World Cup where the criticism of his batting, bowling and overall attitude peaked. After shushing most of that over the past year, the 28-year-old will be raring to put an end to it once and for all in this World Cup.

