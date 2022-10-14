T20 World Cup 2022 Prediction: Predicting the 4 teams that may qualify for Super 12 round

T20 World Cup 2022 will get underway this Sunday with two matches in the opening round of the tournament. Like the previous edition of the mega event, the organizers gave direct entry to the top eight teams to the Super 12 round of the competition.

Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan (in Group 1), Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa (in Group 2) were the eight nations that received a direct ticket to the Super 12 stage. Four more spots are available in the second round.

For those four places, eight teams, namely Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe and West Indies will battle against each other from October 16 to 21. The organizers have divided the eight teams into two groups of four each. Here are the two groups:

Group A - Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE and Netherlands.

Group B - West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

The number one team from Group A (A1) and the number two team from Group B (B2) points table will join Australia, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 12 round. Similarly, the number two team from Group A (A2) and number one team from Group B (B1) points table will join India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2.

Before the opening round of T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway, here are our predictions for the four teams that may make it to the Super 12 round.

A1 in T20 World Cup 2022 - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are likely to top the Group A points table in T20 World Cup 2022. They are coming off an Asia Cup 2022 championship win in the United Arab Emirates.

Having registered victories against teams like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh recently, Sri Lanka will start as the favorites against Namibia, UAE and Netherlands. The islanders will likely advance to Group 1 of the Super 12 round.

A2 in T20 World Cup 2022 - Namibia

Namibia surprised the cricket universe by qualifying for the Super 12 round of ICC T20 World Cup last year. They even recorded a victory against Scotland in the Super 12 stage.

With players like David Wiese, Gerald Erasmus, Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Frylinck present in their squad, Namibia will likely finish second in the Group A standings and enter India's Super 12 group again.

B1 in T20 World Cup 2022 - West Indies

Two-time champions West Indies shockingly missed out on a direct entry to the Super 12 round this year. The Nicholas Pooran-led outfit are in Group B of Round 1 along with Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland.

While the other three teams have a decent squad, they are unlikely to trouble the Men in Maroon in Australian conditions. West Indies should top Group B and enter India's group in Super 12.

B2 in T20 World Cup 2022 - Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and Ireland are two teams that have done well in T20I cricket this year, but the African side have a slight upper hand in Group B because they are in top form right now. Zimbabwe have registered seven wins in their last eight T20I matches.

They also beat Australia on Australian soil earlier this year. With momentum and confidence by their side, Zimbabwe should finish second in Group B and book a place in the Super 12.

