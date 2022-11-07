T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli concede business class seats to pacers for leg space and rest ahead of Team India's semi-final clash 

Team India's top-tier hierarchy of Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli reportedly gave up their business-class seats for the recovering pace bowling unit while traveling from Melbourne to Adelaide for their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against England.

The Indian pace attack has put in strenuous shifts over the course of the tournament so far. With surfaces aiding movement and bounce, the pacers have bowled the bulk of the overs.

The seamers have borne the brunt of recurring matches, training, and traveling and it is bound to take a toll on them despite this being the shortest format of the game. A member of the Indian support told the Indian Express:

"Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs."

According to the norms set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), each team is granted four business-class seats while traveling. Usually, those seats are occupied by the captain, vice-captain, head coach, and the team manager.

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey shed light on the team's measures to maintain the pace unit's optimum condition, he said:

"We’ve pretty much thought out everything in terms of the planning, how we want to go about it, and from here on, every session that we have left is an optional one, so in terms of the maintenance, in terms of the physiotherapy, taking care of them, it’s important to have them in the best shape going into every game, and yeah, we’re taking care of that, as well,"

The team reached Australia in the first week of October following the conclusion of their home season. They set up camp in Perth to play their practice matches against Western Australia. Since then, they have traveled to Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth again to play warm-up fixtures as well as their Super 12s matches.

India will have traveled 34,000 km by the end of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

The Men in Blue's campaign has moved another step forward following their progress into the semi-finals. The team were slated to travel to either Sydney or Adelaide depending on their result in the final Super 12s contest against Zimbabwe.

After securing a regulation win over Zimbabwe, which ensured a top-place finish in Group 2, Rohit Sharma's side are scheduled to play the second semi-final against England on November 10 in Adelaide.

Will Rohit Sharma lead the side to their third T20 World Cup final? Let us know what you think.

