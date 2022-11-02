T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as Team India squares off against Bangladesh in Adelaide

Team India will square off against Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. The Men in Blue will have to win this contest to boost their semi-final chances, as they lost their previous match against South Africa by five wickets on Sunday.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bowl first. Shoriful Islam replaced Soumy Sarkar in Bangladesh's XI for this contest. Axar Patel, on the other hand, reclaimed his place in the Indian playing XI, replacing Deepak Hooda.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed.

The fight for semi-final spots is slowly intensifying as the Super 12 stage approaches its business end.

Fans donned their creative hats and used qualification scenarios to compile hilarious memes. They also expressed their opinions on the Indian team's combination for this crucial contest.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Praveen @Praveen14_7

Pant ~

#INDvsBAN #pant #dk We have just one change axar in for hoodaPant ~ We have just one change axar in for hooda Pant ~#INDvsBAN #pant #dk https://t.co/LHuCuDZbcW

chacha @meme_kalakar



#INDvsBAN Bangla tiger ready for roaring against India Bangla tiger ready for roaring against India 🔥#INDvsBAN https://t.co/gDplyhdh4D

"I believe that India will defeat Bangladesh by a huge margin"- Aakash Chopra ahead of Men in Blues' clash against Bangladesh

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma and Co. would beat Bangladesh by a massive margin on Wednesday. The cricketer-turned-commentator was also not impressed by Shakib Al Hasan's pre-match comments and offered him a piece of advice.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed the Men in Blues' Super 12 match against Bangladesh and said:

"I believe that India will defeat Bangladesh by a huge margin. Shakib Al Hasan said before this match that they are not here to win the World Cup, I mean who says that? My advice to Shakib is that it is better to think about yourselves than look to spoil the party of others."

On playing conditions in Adelaide, Chopra added:

"The surface at Adelaide is similar to an Asian wicket, the bounce is a little less and the side boundaries are short."

Can Bangladesh upset Team India in Adelaide? Sound off in the comments section.

