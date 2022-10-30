Pakistan's semi-final chances took a severe hit as Team India suffered a 5-wicket defeat to South Africa in their third Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 30) in Perth. Courtesy of the victory, the Proteas team have now moved north to pole position in the group 2 points table.

David Miller (59) and Aiden Markram (52) hit half-centuries under pressure in the chase and played a starring role for South Africa during a tricky chase but benefited from drop catches and missed run-out chances by Indian fielders. Lungi Ngidi won the player of the match award for his stellar four-wicket spell.

Team India batted first and managed to post 133/9 after coping with a top-order collapse. Suryakumar Yadav hit a superlative half-century in hostile bowling conditions and singlehandedly took India to a decent total with his counter-attacking knock.

Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) were the only other batters to reach double-figure scores. Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Rohit Sharma reflected on the loss and said:

"We expected the pitch will have something in it with the weather around and the wind blowing across. There was help for the seamers. We saw that 130 wasn't an easy target to chase but eventually we fell short with the bat.

"I thought we fought well until the end but South Africa were better today. When you get that score you always think you're in the game because the pitch could come in help any time for the seamers. But that was a massive partnership between Markram and Miller."

Pakistan fans react after India's loss against South Africa

After suffering two losses in three games, Pakistan's semi-final hopes now hinge on the results of other teams' matches in group 2. Pakistan fans were heavily supporting India during the contest against South Africa for the same reason. However, India lost the match, much to their disappointment.

Following the conclusion of the match, Pakistan and Indian fans took to social media platforms to vent their frustrations on the matter through hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Sagar @sagarcasm India lost the match but Pakistan is out of the tournament



Indians: India lost the match but Pakistan is out of the tournamentIndians: https://t.co/OGcfjLssKY

Keh Ke Peheno @coolfunnytshirt Virat Kohli drops a sitter.

Rohit Sharma misses easy run out chance.



Meanwhile, Pakistan team & fans: Virat Kohli drops a sitter.Rohit Sharma misses easy run out chance.Meanwhile, Pakistan team & fans: https://t.co/nMQqhOUi2s

Sagar @sagarcasm When you play Pakistan once but defeat them twice When you play Pakistan once but defeat them twice https://t.co/XxIeGrV2W7

