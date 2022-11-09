kistan defied all odds to qualify for T20 World Cup final for the first time in 13 years, defeating New Zealand in the semis earlier today. The last time the Men in Green qualified was in 2009, when they eventually went on to lift the trophy, outclassing Sri Lanka by 8 wickets.
An inspired bowling performance from Shaheen Afridi and a batting masterclass from skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan topple the Kiwis by seven wickets at the SCG. Pakistan is now one victory away from completing a T20 World Cup miracle.
Following their inspiring win, the Pakistan fans took to social media to celebrate their heroic performance and to seal the berth in the finals. They will face the winner of the India vs England match in the summit clash on Sunday (November 13).
Pakistan scripts historic fightback to book the berth in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022
Pakistan scripted a memorable fightback to advance to the finals after almost being on the brink of exit.
The Babar Azam-led side made it to the knockout stages in a dramatic fashion after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets at the Adelaide Oval. The Men in Green virtually made a back-door entry following two agonizingly close losses to India and Zimbabwe, which left their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.
However, they managed to bounce back to winning ways and grabbed a crucial win against South Africa, which kept their qualification chances alive. Pakistan required South Africa or India to lose their respective matches and also needed to defeat Bangladesh to ensure qualification. The fixture between the Netherlands and South Africa on Sunday was clinical in deciding their fate.
The Dutch team managed to pull off an upset and defeat the Proteas, giving Pakistan a lifeline, which they capitalized on by beating the Bangla Tigers.
