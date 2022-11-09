kistan defied all odds to qualify for T20 World Cup final for the first time in 13 years, defeating New Zealand in the semis earlier today. The last time the Men in Green qualified was in 2009, when they eventually went on to lift the trophy, outclassing Sri Lanka by 8 wickets.

An inspired bowling performance from Shaheen Afridi and a batting masterclass from skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan topple the Kiwis by seven wickets at the SCG. Pakistan is now one victory away from completing a T20 World Cup miracle.

Following their inspiring win, the Pakistan fans took to social media to celebrate their heroic performance and to seal the berth in the finals. They will face the winner of the India vs England match in the summit clash on Sunday (November 13).

Asim Azhar @AsimAzharr LETS GO FROM BEING ALMOST KNOCKED OUT TO BEING THE FIRST TEAM GOING TO THE FINAL ALHAMDULILLAH #T20WorldCup PAKISTAN IN THE FINAL !!!!LETS GOFROM BEING ALMOST KNOCKED OUT TO BEING THE FIRST TEAM GOING TO THE FINAL ALHAMDULILLAH #NZvPAK PAKISTAN IN THE FINAL !!!! 💚💚💚LETS GO 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 FROM BEING ALMOST KNOCKED OUT TO BEING THE FIRST TEAM GOING TO THE FINAL ALHAMDULILLAH #NZvPAK #T20WorldCup https://t.co/wREkcGe2KQ

Umair(عمیر) @u_abbaxi



Pakistan reached the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 #PakvsNz Pakistan cricket at it’s Best One minute down Next minute upPakistan reached the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Pakistan cricket at it’s Best One minute down Next minute up 🇵🇰Pakistan reached the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022🇵🇰🇵🇰🔥🔥❤️❤️ #PakvsNz

Asad Abdullah @asad_qureshi257

so that we can learn to pick ourselves up again -

PAKISTAN INTO THE FINAL OF T20 WORLD CUP ALHAMDULILA , always believed on my boys , let's bring the glory home this time , PAKISTAN ZINDABAD ! Why do we fall , sir ?so that we can learn to pick ourselves up again -PAKISTAN INTO THE FINAL OF T20 WORLD CUP ALHAMDULILA , always believed on my boys , let's bring the glory home this time , PAKISTAN ZINDABAD Why do we fall , sir ?so that we can learn to pick ourselves up again - PAKISTAN INTO THE FINAL OF T20 WORLD CUP ALHAMDULILA , always believed on my boys , let's bring the glory home this time , PAKISTAN ZINDABAD 🇵🇰! https://t.co/mHqW35mfj8

Ihtisham Ul Haq @iihtishamm . #PakvNZ Gilgit Baltistan Police is celebrating the victory of Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan Police is celebrating the victory of Pakistan 🇵🇰. #PakvNZ https://t.co/ENDxaf4DUi

Aatif Nawaz @AatifNawaz The world is left scratching their heads. Pakistan go from losing their first 2 games, being down & out..only to end up in the World Cup final. It's beyond explanation. Beyond any real sense of comprehension. It's maddening and loveable in equal measure. It's Pakistani cricket The world is left scratching their heads. Pakistan go from losing their first 2 games, being down & out..only to end up in the World Cup final. It's beyond explanation. Beyond any real sense of comprehension. It's maddening and loveable in equal measure. It's Pakistani cricket❤ https://t.co/Rorfkr1MPv

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The Dream final at MCG is alive.



If India wins tomorrow then Pakistan vs India on Sunday. The Dream final at MCG is alive.If India wins tomorrow then Pakistan vs India on Sunday.

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina

#PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022 Congratulations to the Pakistan team on their brilliant and high-energy performance in the semi-finals. Huge congratulations to the great coach and mentor behind the team, the one who never failed to set an example himself @HaydosTweets Congratulations to the Pakistan team on their brilliant and high-energy performance in the semi-finals. Huge congratulations to the great coach and mentor behind the team, the one who never failed to set an example himself @HaydosTweets #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket



27th October - lose to Zimbabwe and sitting on 0 points

9th November - through to the final of the tournament

#T20WorldCup #NZvsPAK Welcome to the crazy world of Pakistan cricket:27th October - lose to Zimbabwe and sitting on 0 points9th November - through to the final of the tournament Welcome to the crazy world of Pakistan cricket:27th October - lose to Zimbabwe and sitting on 0 points9th November - through to the final of the tournament#T20WorldCup #NZvsPAK

Pakistan scripts historic fightback to book the berth in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan scripted a memorable fightback to advance to the finals after almost being on the brink of exit.

The Babar Azam-led side made it to the knockout stages in a dramatic fashion after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets at the Adelaide Oval. The Men in Green virtually made a back-door entry following two agonizingly close losses to India and Zimbabwe, which left their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.

However, they managed to bounce back to winning ways and grabbed a crucial win against South Africa, which kept their qualification chances alive. Pakistan required South Africa or India to lose their respective matches and also needed to defeat Bangladesh to ensure qualification. The fixture between the Netherlands and South Africa on Sunday was clinical in deciding their fate.

The Dutch team managed to pull off an upset and defeat the Proteas, giving Pakistan a lifeline, which they capitalized on by beating the Bangla Tigers.

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 6986 votes