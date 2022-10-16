T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 10 - New Zealand vs South Africa Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and South Africa are set to lock horns in Match no. 10 of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up contests on Monday, October 17. The Allan Border Field in Brisbane will host the encounter.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, finished as the runners-up in the last edition of the T20 World Cup and would be in the reckoning again. The Black Caps recently lost to Pakistan in the final of a T20I tri-series at home, but also beat champions Pakistan in one of the earlier games.

Daryl Mitchell, who won the Player of the Match award in the semi-final of last year's edition, didn't play in the tri-series at home after he fractured a finger on his right hand. It also remains to be seen if Lockie Ferguson, who sustained an abdominal injury, will play the match.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, looked a tad out of sorts in their recent T20Is against India where their bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

Skipper Bavuma's form has also been a major cause for concern. South Africa will be tempted to bring in Reeza Hendricks, who scored four T20I fifties in a row earlier this year. Tristan Stubbs is one player to look out for.

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 10, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 17, Monday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field. Brisbane

New Zealand vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field is a sporting one. Runs will be on offer, but bowlers aren't expected to return empty-handed. Teams should field first after winning the toss in Brisbane.

New Zealand vs South Africa Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 12 PM at noon, which could lead to a short delay in the start of the match. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the low-60s.

New Zealand vs South Africa Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction

Both New Zealand and South Africa have strong squads at their disposal. Batting happens to be the strength of both these teams. Hence, the chasing side should be able to win the match.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

