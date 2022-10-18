T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 13 - Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Pakistan will lock horns in the 13th warm-up game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 19, at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, will be high on confidence after beating Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in their first warm-up match on Oct. 17. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for them, while Nabi's cameo helped the Afghans post a competitive total.

Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up three wickets as Bangladesh failed to even cross 100 in their innings. Before the Super 12 stages, a victory over Babar Azam's Pakistan would do Afghanistan's confidence a world of good.

Pakistan, meanwhile, enter the T20 World Cup after losing 3-4 to Moeen Ali's England in a seven-match T20I series, which took place in Karachi and Lahore. In their first warm-up match against England, Pakistan lost once again by six wickets.

Pakistan posted 160 on the board and the Three Lions chased the target down with as many as 32 balls to spare.

Beating Afghanistan isn't expected to a cakewalk for the Men in Green, who recently won a T20I tri-series in New Zealand.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Match 13, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up.

Date and Time: October 19, Wednesday, 8:30 am IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba has been fairly good for batting, but bowlers have also done well. Since there is a rain forecast, teams should field first to get more clarity about the DLS Method.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain from 2 pm to 3 pm local time on the matchday, which could lead to a short interruption. Clouds will hove over the stadium throughout the duration of the match. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Squads

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Prediction

Both teams are pretty equally matched and recently participated in a humdinger in the 2022 Asia Cup. However, going by experience, Pakistan have a slight edge over their opponents and are favorites to win the match.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this match.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

