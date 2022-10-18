T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 14 - Bangladesh vs South Africa Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and South Africa will face each other in the 14th warm-up game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday (October 19) at The Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Bangladesh have had a tough time in T20Is of late. After losing all four matches in the tri-series in New Zealand, the Tigers lost to Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in their first warm-up match on Monday, October 17.

Bangladesh's fate in the tournament will depend a lot on how Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das play. The Tigers are also set to settle in on a proper opening combination after trying out quite a few options.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, came into the series after losing to Rohit Sharma's India 0-1. Rilee Rossouw and David Miller were big positives after they racked up centuries. Rossouw also scored a half-century against New Zealand in the first warm-up match.

The Proteas beat the Black Caps by nine wickets with almost nine overs to spare. Their batting has been in decent form for quite some time and Bangladesh bowlers need to work out of their skin to taste success.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs South Africa, Match 14, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 19, Wednesday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: The Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Bangladesh vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field hasn't been an absolute belter for batting by any stretch of the imagination. New Zealand and Bangladesh found it tough to get going on the surface.

Batters should get their eyes in before going for extravagant shots. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 9 pm, which may lead to a short interruption. The DLS Method is most likely to come into play with clouds hovering over the venue throughout.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Squads

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Prediction

South Africa are firm favorites to win the game. Both teams had contrasting fortunes in their previous matches and it won't be surprising if the Proteas register a comprehensive victory.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

