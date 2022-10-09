T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match 3: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Sri Lanka will be up against the stern challenge of Zimbabwe in Match No.3 of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday (October 10) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sri Lanka, captained by Dasun Shanaka, will be brimming with confidence after winning the Asia Cup 2022. They punched above their weight and beat India, Pakistan and Afghanistan on their way to winning the title at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

They will be looking to show they are among the favorites to win the World Cup on Australian soil. Dasun Shanaka has been impressive, both as a skipper and as a player. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are also expected to play key roles.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, aren't expected to pose a lot of threat to the big guns. However, one can't afford to undermine them by any means. They recently defeated Australia in an ODI fixture and that should do their confidence a world of good.

Blessing Muzarabani has returned to their squad, thereby strengthening their bowling lineup. Sikandar Raza has been in incredible form and needs to be on top of his game. The likes of Sean Williams and Ryan Burl also bring in a lot of experience.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Match 3, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-ups

Date and Time: Monday, October 10, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch in Melbourne is a pretty sporting one and therefore, an overly high-scoring match can't be expected. The pitch is expected to provide an assistance to the bowlers as the match progresses. Hence. winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option for teams.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be cool and pleasant with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Squads

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Sri Lanka are coming into the tournament after winning the Asia Cup. Zimbabwe have a strong squad, but Lions are favorites to win the match.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

