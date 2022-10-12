T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 6 - Zimbabwe vs Namibia Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and Namibia are set to lock horns in Match no. 6 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups on Thursday, October 13. The Junction Oval in Melbourne will host the exciting contest.

Zimbabwe, captained by Craig Ervine, started their warm-ups with a 33-run defeat against Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After opting to bowl first, Zimbabwe faltered as Sri Lanka scored 188/5.

Wanindu Hasaranga's unbeaten 14-ball 37 rattled Zimbabwe to some extent. Later, Zimbabwe scored 155/5 in 20 overs. Wesley Madhevere and Milton Shumba scored 42 and 32 respectively. Regis Chakabva and Ervine played handy knocks as well.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, had a better experience in their first warm-up match. They handed Ireland a 11-run defeat on Tuesday. After being put in to bat first, Namibia scored 138 for the loss of four wickets. Skipper Erasmus top-scored with an unbeaten 34.

Later, Namibia bowled Ireland out for 127 in 19.5 overs. Ireland lost their last six wickets for 27 runs. Ben Shikongo picked up three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for his side. Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese, and Jan Frylinck picked up two wickets apiece.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, Match 6, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 13, Thursday, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval has favored the team batting first. Matches aren't expected to be overly high-scoring as bowlers can extract a lot from the surface. The two sides may choose to bowl or bat first depending on how they want to test themselves.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain from 4 AM to 7 PM. Hence, it won't be surprising if the match gets abandoned. Playing conditions will be cool with temperatures around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 70s.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Squads

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Clive Madande, Brad Evans

Namibia

Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Prediction

Zimbabwe, on paper, seem to be the favorites for the upcoming game. However, one can't afford to undermine Namibia by any stretch of the imagination. With a morale-boosting win for Namibia over the more fancied Ireland, they can be expected to pull off another mini upset.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

