T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 7 - Sri Lanka vs Ireland Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and Ireland are set to face each other in Match no. 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm up contests on Thursday, October 13. The Junction Oval in Melbourne will host the contest.

Sri Lanka, captained by Dasun Shanaka, made an impressive start to their warm-up campaign. On Tuesday, October 11, they defeated Craig Ervine's Zimbabwe by 33 runs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Opening batter Kusal Mendis top-scored for them with a 29-ball 54. Wanindu Hasaranga also played a handy cameo of 37 off 14 balls. Later, Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets apiece.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, will go into the match after losing to Namibia by 11 runs in their first warm-up match. Their bowlers did an excellent job by restricting Namibia to 138/4. Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, and Gareth Delany got one wicket apiece.

However, Ireland were bowled out for 127 in 19.5 overs to lose the match. Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker scored 37 and 34 respectively, but their efforts went in vain. Harry Tector, who has been in great form of late, failed to open his account.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Match 7, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 13, Thursday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has favored the team batting first to a large extent. The games aren't expected to be high-scoring and batters need to be careful while playing shots on the up.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be cool with temperatures around the 16-degree Celsius mark. However, there is a huge chance of rain, which could lead to the shortening or even abandonment of the match.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Squads

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Ireland

Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Andrew Balbirnie, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Prediction

Sri Lanka are the top favorites to win the upcoming match. Ireland's batters looked out of form in the previous game and will have their task cut out against the Asian champions. The Lankans are expected to register a win.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

