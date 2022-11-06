T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav plays an incredible scoop shot for a six despite losing his balance against Zimbabwe

Suryakumar Yadav yet again put on a masterclass as his knock of 61 off just 25 deliveries, powered India to a big total of 186 in their allotted 20 overs in their final Super 12 game of T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe at the MCG.

The incredible knock was decorated with some incredible shots which have become a familiar sight for the fans.

Of all the astonishing shots, the last ball six of Richard Ngarava in the final over was a sight to behold. Ngarava kept bowling the wide yorkers and Suryakumar Yadav was always two steps ahead of the bowler.

After conceding a six off the third delivery, Ngarava asked his skipper to put a sweeper down at deep backward square leg. SKY was quick to notice and managed to scoop the final delivery over the fine-leg fielder.

Suryakumar Yadav shuffled well across the off-stump and despite almost losing his balance, managed to clear the boundary. He literally toyed with the bowling attack and found each and every corner of the G.

India scored 79 runs in last 5 overs courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's magic

Batting first, India got off to a steady start despite losing Rohit Sharma early. KL Rahul, who found his lost touch against Bangladesh scored yet another half-century.

Virat Kohli also struck the ball well but a cluster of wickets in the middle overs put the pressure back on India.

Suryakumar went berserk in the last five overs and the Zimbabwe bowlers had no answers. Despite not bowling badly, they kept conceding the boundaries as SKY kept toying with the field.

On a pitch where the other batters took their time initially, Suryakymar looked a man from a different planet.

India came into the match having already qualified for the semi-finals after a major upset earlier in the day saw the Netherlands knocking out the tournament favorites South Africa with a victory for the ages.

Pakistan then managed to beat Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final to become the fourth team to go through to the final four.

