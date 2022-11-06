Virat Kohli took a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Zimbabwe opener Wesley Madhevere during India's final group stage clash of T20 World Cup on Sunday, November 6, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After India set a commanding target of 187 on the bouncy MCG pitch, pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar drew first blood on the very first ball of Zimbabwe's innings.

Bhuvneshwar bowled a fuller length outswinger delivery, pitching it outside the off-stump, Madhevere moved forward to attempt a drive and found Kohli at short cover. The former Indian skipper dived low to his right to pouch a fabulous catch as Zimbabwe were 0/1, starting on a poor note in a massive run chase in their last fixture of T20 World Cup.

Left-arm pace sensation Arshdeep Singh, India's finest bowler in T20 World Cup added one more wicket to reduce the African side to 3 for 2 after two overs. Arshdeep used a swinger shaping in to ruffle Regis Chakabava's pads before shattering his stumps.

Skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams hit a few boundaries after two early blows. The senior pacer Mohammed Shami got Williams caught at third man by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shami bowled a fuller delivery wide outside off to induce the outside edge of the batter and it carried to the third man.

In the end, Zimbabwe managed to score only 115 and lost the game by 71 runs in their last fixture of the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav's 61* push India to 186/5 in final Super 12 game of T20 World Cup

Earlier in India's innings, Suryakumar Yadav continued his sublime form and notched another half-century in the T20 World Cup. The No.4 batter scored an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes as India posted 186/5. The opener KL Rahul (51 off 35 balls) hit successive fifties after starting the tournament with low scores.

In the course of his sensational knock in the T20 World Cup game against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar completed 1000 T20I runs in 2022, and hence became the first Indian batter and second overall to achieve the milestone in a calendar year.

Furthermore, Surya is the second-highest run-scorer in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup with 225 runs in five innings.

