T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped

The T20 World Cup opener between India and Pakistan proved to be an absolute run-fest for the latter. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan ran amok to hand India a crushing defeat.

Pakistan won by ten wickets, a whopping margin. Earlier, it was not the ideal start for India as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed the top three. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were his scalps in the first spell. Fighting knocks by Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were in vain as Pakistan's openers took India's bowling by the scruff of their collars.

With the match now done, we take a look at three of India's players who did well and three who flopped.

Players who starred in India's win in the T20 World Cup

#1 Virat Kohli | 57 runs off 49 balls

Much of the chatter ahead of the T20 World Cup opener was on Virat Kohli and his last three performances against Pakistan in the previous T20 World Cups.

He didn't disappoint despite the sedate start and dodgy form he was in entering the tournament. His 57 off 49 was vital in India, finishing with 151 for seven in their 20 overs. The hope for India would be that he will continue this streak of form for India over the course of the tournament.

#2 Rishabh Pant | 39 off 30 balls

It might have been a rather uncharacteristic innings from Rishabh Pant, but there were semblances of his usual attacking self. He powered two sixes and stitched a valuable 53-run stand with Kohli for the fourth wicket. This partnership helped India recover after the openers and Suryakumar Yadav were sent back in early.

Pant's knock comprised of two fours and as many sixes before he holed out to Shadab Khan.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah | 3/22 in his four overs

In what was a lackluster bowling attack, Bumrah was one of the few bright spots with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

It could be labeled an aberration. But India now face an uphill task in their T20 World Cup campaign, as they take on a formidable Kiwi unit. They will hope to win their scrimmage against New Zealand and Afghanistan to stay alive and progress further in the tournament.

