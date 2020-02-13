T20 World Cup opener against Australia one of my most important games, reveals Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues believed that the opening game against Australia will be the biggest game of her career.

The Indian Women's team is set to take on hosts Australia in the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup beginning from February 21st at Sydney. The Indian team have faced Australia twice in the round-robin stage of recently concluded tri-series featuring England and both the teams won one game each.

However, Australia clinched the final and will be taking that psychological advantage going into the opening game against India. Indian top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues believed that there was no bigger game than facing Australia in Australia and she was excited about the opportunity that India have to give it their best shot. Rodrigues was quoted as saying by the ICC,

"I think it will be one of the most important games in my career."

She then added,

"Playing a World Cup ... the first match in Australia and for me first time playing (a World Cup) in Australia. Nothing is more exciting than India in Australia, so it will be a match we all will be keen to play and just excited, can't wait to get to the first match."

Although India lost the final of the tri-series by 11 runs, they will take confidence from the fact that they were able to chase a daunting target of 173 against the same Australian pace attack.

If their experienced players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur step up and if the youth of Shafali Verma brings the right amount of flair, India on their day will have the potential to beat any team that is up against them.