T20 World Cup 2021 Player profile: Jasprit Bumrah

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman will be Jasprit Bumrah's second appearance in the ICC event. The ace Indian pacer had limited international experience before the 2016 T20 World Cup. However, this time he will be leading India's pace attack after establishing himself as one of the best T20 bowlers in the world.

Jasprit Bumrah has played five T20 World Cup matches so far, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.65 and an average of 38.25. His best bowling figures - 1/15 in four overs - came against New Zealand in his first T20 World Cup game.

Bumrah has taken 59 wickets in 50 T20I games at an incredible economy rate of 6.67 and an average of 20.25. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format after Yuzvendra Chahal.

Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Gunathilaka in the first over of Sri Lanka's big chase. He has now become India's leading T20I wicket-taker!

Jasprit Bumrah's current T20 form

Bumrah once again finished as the Mumbai Indians' best bowler this season. In the UAE leg of IPL 2021, he picked up 15 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 7.79. The pacer claimed a wicket every 11.2 balls, which is good news for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

His best performance was against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah as he returned with figures of 2/14 in four overs, dismissing Evin Lewis and Shreyas Gopal. Rajasthan collapsed for just 90. He also bowled really well versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS), claiming two wickets for 24 runs in four overs. His efforts helped Mumbai restrict Punjab to less than 140 runs.

In IPL 2021 as a whole, Bumrah took 21 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.45 and an average of 19.52. He also has the lowest economy rate (7.50) for any bowler bowling at the death (minimum 100 balls bowled).

A season that had its ups and downs, but we carry with us a lot of lessons. Proud to be part of this amazing setup, until next time.

On the international front, Bumrah hasn't played a T20I game in a while due to workload management. He has been used sparingly by the Indian team to keep him 100 percent fit for theT20 World Cup.

Why Jasprit Bumrah is crucial to the Indian side

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best T20 pacer in the world. He can bowl at any phase of the game. Given the T20 World Cup being held in the UAE and Oman it, is an added advantage for the 27-year-old.

In 23 T20s in the UAE, Bumrah has taken 42 wickets at an economy rate of 7.06. He picks up a wicket in every two overs in these conditions and is likely to be India's main strike bowler at the T20 World Cup.

India, who haven't won the T20 World Cup since emerging champions in the inaugural edition in 2007, will be looking to end their trophy drought this term. They have only managed to play one T20 World Cup final ever since, losing to Sri Lanka in 2014. Bumrah needs to turn up big time if India are to win the competition for the second time.

Jasprit Bumrah's 3 best T20 World Cup performances

#1 1/15 (4 overs) vs New Zealand, Nagpur 2016

Bumrah announced himself to the world in his debut T20 World Cup appearance. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers on a dry Nagpur wicket, going at less than four runs per over.

He picked up the wicket of Corey Anderson, who was New Zealand's top run-getter in that game (34 runs). The Kiwis managed to put up 126/7 on the board.

It proved to be more than enough at the end, as India collapsed for just 79 runs. Apart from MS Dhoni (30) and Virat Kohli (23), none of the Indian batsmen managed to stick around. New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner was adjudged the Man of the Match for returning with figures of 4/11.

#2 1/32 (4 overs) vs Australia, Mohali 2016

This T20 World Cup match is fondly remembered by Indian fans for Virat Kohli's 82* in a tricky run chase after a top-order collapse. However, the bowlers also made a great comeback after Australia raced to 53/0 after four overs.

Bumrah was exceptional at the death. After giving away 16 runs in his first over, he came back strong. In the 17th over, he pulled off a masterclass as he conceded just three runs and took the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell (31).

India ended up winning the contest on the back of Kohli's masterclass. However, Bumrah's contribution in restricting the Aussies to 160/6 was a crucial factor behind Team India's triumph.

#3 1/32 (4 overs) vs Pakistan, Kolkata 2016

This was the fifth India-Pakistan encounter in a T20 World Cup. India won the toss and elected to field first.

Bumrah, who took the wicket of Ahmed Shahzad (25), also bowled the final over of the innings, giving away just five runs. Pakistan ultimately managed 118-5 in 18 overs.

India maintained their 100 percent winning record against Pakistan in World Cups as Kohli guided the team home after another top-order collapse.

Edited by Samya Majumdar