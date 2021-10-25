T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: 3 player battles to watch out for

South Africa and West Indies meet in a clash that will decide their future at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. Both teams endured losses against Australia and England in their opening games and will look to stay alive in the competition.

With both sides filled with potential game-changers, the main battle will be between the WI's batters and SA's bowlers. Though the former may be waning superstars, they are the sort who cannot be counted out yet.

Ahead of a key match that sees both sides tussle it out in Dubai during their second T20 World Cup game on Tuesday (October 26), we take a look at the player battles that will make for an interesting watch.

#3 Chris Gayle vs Anrich Nortje

Chris Gayle may be in a bit of a rut, but after his team's collective batting failure against England, the Jamaican will look to make amends and shepherd the side through.

Up against Gayle will be an express quick in Anrich Nortje, who started off his T20 World Cup well with two wickets against Australia. With enough time spent in the UAE during the IPL, the pacer will be eager to add more wickets to his tally.

#2 Akeal Hosein vs Aiden Markram

SA have had their fair share of trouble against spinners barring the notable exception of Aiden Markram, whose fluent footwork makes him a tough customer to bowl to.

With Akeal Hosein picking up 2/24 against England and Markram stacking up a solid 40 in their T20 World Cup opener against Australia, the clash between the two players will be worth the watch on Tuesday.

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi vs Kieron Pollard

This is another clash between a bowler with guile and a hard-hitting batsman capable of decimating bowling attacks on his own. Kieron Pollard may not have had the greatest of starts in the tournament but that doesn't mean he's done, not by a long shot.

Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi is coming off a great tour and will be eager to extend his string of good performances against WI in the T20 World Cup as well.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar