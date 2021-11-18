TAD vs BT Prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match?

Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers are all set to lock horns in Match No.2 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Friday, November 19. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi are yet to make a mark in the championship in the four seasons thus far. This time around, they have roped in some of the prolific T20 cricketers from around the world. Chris Gayle and Phillip Salt are most likely to open the batting for them in the event.

Gayle recently played in the T20 World Cup, although he didn’t have the best outings. Salt played for England and also did well for Sussex in the T20 Blast a couple of months ago. Paul Stirling has been a stalwart for Ireland and the onus will also be on him at the top of the order.

Liam Livingstone has grown leaps and bounds in the last 12 months, and Abu Dhabi will depend heavily on him to deliver. Colin Ingram has a truckload of experience while playing in franchise leagues. Naveen-ul-Haq, Marchant de Lange and Sheldon Cottrell form a strong bowling unit.

The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, will be led by Faf du Plessis, who was in ominous touch while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Johnson Charles and Hazratullah Zazai are also two of the most powerful hitters in world cricket at the present point in time.

Will Jacks, Will Smeed and Adam Lyth can also smash the ball a fair distance. Smeed was impressive when he played in the inaugural edition of the Men’s Hundred. Benny Howell, James Faulkner and Isuru Udana are handy all-rounders and opponents need to be wary of them.

Andre Fletcher is also someone who can take the best of bowling attacks to the cleaners. Karim Janat is a specialist fast bowler in their ranks and is also a useful lower-order batter. Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad needs to perform as well.

Can Abu Dhabi beat the Tigers?

The Tigers have a powerful batting unit with a blend of youth and experience in their ranks. The Abu Dhabi bowlers can’t afford to let their guard down by any means against their batters.

Even in the bowling department, the Tigers look slightly stronger than their opponents. It won’t be a surprise if the Tigers start their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Bangla Tigers to win the match.

