TAD vs DG prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi are all set to lock horns in Match No.6 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Sunday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, have made a thunderous start to the tournament. Having won both their games thus far, they are sitting pretty on top of the points table. Their net run rate of 3.050 is also the best among the participating teams.

In their previous game on Saturday, they beat the Northern Warriors by 21 runs. After being put in to bat first, Team Abu Dhabi racked up 132/5 on the board. Skipper Livingstone came to the party as he smashed 68 off a mere 23 balls with two fours and eight sixes.

Opener Phillip Salt also made 29 off 15 with three fours and two sixes. Thereafter, Team Abu Dhabi restricted the Warriors to 111/7 in 10 overs. Marchant de Lange, Dany Briggs, and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets each to halt the Warriors’ progress in the match.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, also began their campaign with a resounding 24-run win over the Chennai Braves on Saturday. After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators scored 146/3 after Tom Moores and Andre Russell’s unbeaten 47 and 43 respectively.

In their run-chase, the Braves only scored 122 for four in 10 overs. Angelo Perera and Ravi Bopara scored half-centuries but failed to take their team home. Wahab and Odean Smith picked up two wickets apiece for the Gladiators. Andre Russell also chipped in with a useful spell.

Can Team Abu Dhabi win three games in a row?

Team Abu Dhabi have looked in stupendous form in the ongoing edition of the T10 League. Their batters have been in incredible form and have put up massive scores in both their matches.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, also put in a strong showing on Saturday against the Chennai Braves. But to beat Team Abu Dhabi, they need to put their best foot forward.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win the match.

