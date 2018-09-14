Asia Cup 2018: Left-handers who could make an impact in the tournament

Over the years, one day cricket has changed quite a lot with field restrictions, usage of new balls, quality of fast bowlers, etc. But one thing that has always remained in fashion is having a left hand-right hand combination. The reason behind this is it tends to upset the bowler's rhythm, lines and the lengths they operate with. Each team has at least 1 left-hander in their top 6 these days. It also helps to reduce the impact of left-arm spinners and leg spinners as fielding captains are wary of attacking the left-handers with the ball spinning into them. As the Asia Cup approaches, we take a look at 5 left-handers who can stamp their class on this tournament.

Fakhar Zaman

Life could've been so different for this man if Jasprit Bumrah hadn't overstepped at The Oval. There hasn't been any looking back ever since for Fakhar Zaman.

He has been extremely effective at the top of the order and has been scoring big. Their last assignment in Zimbabwe was something which Fakhar absolutely aced. Scoring runs for fun at a blistering strike rate across formats, Fakhar Zaman proved that he is more than just a tonker at the top of the order. Pakistan will be looking forward to big things from this left-hander as there will be a lot of spin on show during the Asia Cup and this man may be a key player for the perennial unpredictables.

Kusal Perera

Another dynamic top order batsman who has loads of potential and talent, why wouldn't one be blessed with it when he has a role model like Sanath Jayasuriya. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the southpaw as one of his biggest weakness has been inconsistency, something that has led to him being in and out of the squad.

But after a string of good performances against South Africa, Kusal looks like someone the Lankans can pin their hopes on. Kusal's ability to take the game away from the opposition may be vital in the docile conditions in the UAE. Sri Lanka is desperate to do well in a multi-team tournament and they would be hoping that this would be their tournament. For that to happen, Kusal Perera needs to go out all guns blazing.

