TNPL 2017: Yusuf Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal included in the draft

Speaking to Sportstar, Yusuf admitted a disappointing IPL 2017 with Kolkata Knight Riders prompted him to sign up. He said: “I was approached by a few teams and that's when I decided to be a part of the draft. That is precisely the reason I agreed to play the TNPL. Any cricket is good for me at this stage. My target is to play to my strength.”

Indian internationals Yusuf Pathan and Yuzvendra Chahal have signed up for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2017 draft. Along with the duo, Robin Bist, who plays in Tamil Nadu has also signed up while there is a possibility of both Hardik and Krunal Pandya featuring in the final draft as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India leg-spinner, Chahal said he has registered as well but since he has also registered for the TNCA league, he might be considered as a local player.

Last year, there were several players from outside Tamil Nadu who had shown interest in taking part in the TNPL but BCCI refused to give permission to the players and none of them took part. Yusuf won’t be the first Indian international to express interest in playing the TNPL as opener Gautam Gambhir is already in talks with a few franchises about being the mentor for the upcoming edition.

The BCCI haven’t yet given permission for outstation players to take part in the tournament and Yusuf himself admitted: “I would love to play following all the BCCI guidelines. Let's see how it goes.” With the final day of registration for the TNPL draft extended till Thursday, a clearer picture of the situation isn’t too far away.

The second edition of the hugely successful Tamil Nadu Premier League will take place in July with the player draft slated to occur before that.

With the likes of Lance Klusener already confirmed to take part in the tournament as the coach of the Lyca Kovai Kings and Gautam Gambhir in talks to become a mentor for one of the sides, the tournament is only growing in stature. If accepted, the likes of Yusuf Pathan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who are both Indian internationals, will be a big boost for the local players, who will be able to pick their brains.

At the end of the day, the final call rests with the BCCI as they will decide if outstation players can take part in the tournament. One can only hope that they do participate and enhance the spectacle in the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.