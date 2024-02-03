Taskin Ahmed set to quit Test cricket; asks BCB to consider him only for white-ball formats - Reports 

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is all set to bid farwell to Test cricket due to recurring injury issues and has informed of his decision to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The right-arm bowler has represented his nation in 13 Tests so far, claiming 30 wickets at an average of 51.50.

Taskin Ahmed suffered a shoulder injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, and as a result, was not part of the subsequent bilateral affairs against New Zealand. He recently made his comeback in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he represents Durdanto Dhaka.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials have confirmed that Taskin Ahmed has indeed asked to be considered only for white-ball formats. However, before any decision is officially taken, the board will have talks with the player, head coach as well as the medical staff.

"He( Taskin) had sent a letter stating that he does not want to play longer-version cricket. After the game [of the ongoing BPL] is over we will sit with him in this regard. Let the coach [head coach Chandika Hathurusingha] come and we need to talk with him as well," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus to Cricbuzz on Saturday.

The report by Cricbuzz further states that Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been made aware of Taskin Ahmed's desire to leave Test cricket altogether. The coach has reportedly asked the player whether his decision his final or is there any room for a change.

"He [Taskin] is our across-format contracted player. We have to talk with our doctors and get a report on his injury status and later can make a decision in this regard," BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz

Taskin Ahmed's last Test match appearance came against Afghanistan in June 2023, where he picked up four wickets in the second innings. The pacer has opted against surgery to completely repair his shoulder injury as it will keep him out of action for a year.

"I was in rehab after the World Cup . Thanks to the Almighty my rhythm is getting better than before but I am still not at the best rhythm but it is improving," Taskin Ahmed told reporters after the Durdanto Dhaka slumped to their fourth defeat in the 2024 BPL season

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home as part of the ongoing 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Like Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman is also considering quitting Test cricket

Another Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is also contemplating quitting Test cricket to focus on the limited-over formats. The left-arm bowler's last appearance in red-ball cricket came in 2022 when Bangladesh toured West Indies.

Mustafizur has played 15 Test matches in his career, claiming 31 wickets at an average of 36.74.

