Strange happenings on-field as team bundles out for 18, opponents chase target in 12 minutes

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 325 // 24 Jul 2018, 17:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Live scoreboard from where the action happened

What's the story

With popular cricketing action happening all over the world all the year round, the sport is never short of interesting happenings. In fact, the historical past of the game is abundant with several eye-catching and bizarre records. It has been of habit to for something or the other to come up occasionally and trumps all sorts of imagination. Be it international cricket or the least popular of domestic-level cricket, such incidents are aplenty.

Just a few hours ago, the Shepherd Neame Kent Cricket League in England saw a similar incident, with a side named Beckenham CC becoming the latest entrant to this strange chapter, facing a complete embarrassment by getting dismissed totally for a mere 18 runs in 49 minutes. Apparently, the score is the lowest ever total in the club's history. Their opponents Bexley CC chased down the target in just 12 minutes with all their wickets intact.

In case you didn't know

International cricket has not yet reached such lows in scores as the 18 scored by Beckenham. In ODIs, the lowest ever is 35 scored by Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in 2004. In Tests, New Zealand's 26 against England in 1955 eclipses no other in terms of lowest totals.

In 2014, the Wirral Cricket Club from Liverpool had made news for getting dismissed for just three runs, while in 2016, the Kent indoor-cricketing side was bowled out for 0 in the national six-a-side championships. Such incidents are extremely rare, and whenever it happens, they never fail to garner attention.

The details

The successful Bexley CC

The event in question was conducted on a neutral pitch favouring neither side. It was Beckenham CC that won the toss and captain Alexander Senn chose to bat first. The first wicket fell in the form of Senn himself who had just hit a boundary of the previous ball. This was followed by William MacVicar who photocopied Senn's game, getting dismissed in the same manner at the same individual score, both in their third ball as well.

The remaining eight wickets fell for just ten runs - at scores 9, 9, 12, 12, 15, 17, 18 and 18 respectively. Had it not been for a wide and a no-ball, the score would have been even lesser. Callum Lennox remained not out at 4-off-30 balls. Johan Malcolm (1), Asad Ali (1) and Junaid Nadir (1) were the only others to have tallied single figures, as five other batsmen failed to make it into the scoresheet.

Screenshot of the original scorecard from a regional website

Scotland international player Calum Macleod who recently featured in the Scotland win over England, was the chief damage-maker for Bexley as he picked up six wickets and gave away just five runs in his six overs, his spell including two maiden overs. The remaining wickets were picked up by James Benn, who in his 5.2 overs gave away just twelve runs. He bowled three maiden overs as well.

The target of 19 was achieved in 3.3 overs and 12 minutes courtesy of Christopher Laas’ unbeaten four and Aiden Giggs’ 12 not out, apart from six extras.

What's next

The absolutely abysmal performance from Beckenham CC has brought about a disgrace to the club, as the team composed of players with good playing credentials, some even playing for County teams and 2nd division County teams. Further reports on the game are yet to come out as of right now.