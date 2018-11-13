×
3 players from India's T20I Squad who might struggle in English conditions 

Top 5 / Top 10
877   //    13 Nov 2018, 18:37 IST


Have India got their team combination right ahead of the World Cup?
Have India got their team combination right ahead of the World Cup?

India will tour Australia for 3 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 5 ODIs and the first T20 match will commence on November 21 in Brisbane. India won the T20 series against West Indies 3-0 despite a close finish in the last game and will look to carry the form forward in Australia. The selectors have made a few surprise changes in the squad keeping the 2019 World Cup in England in mind.

Here is India's squad for the T20 series against Australia:

India Twenty20 squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Here is India's Test squad for the series against Australia:

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Though the selectors have given few players a second chance, it remains to be seen as to who will grab the remaining spots on offer for the World Cup squad. India has tremendous bench strength but a few players have not had the greatest of times playing in England.

Here are the 3 players and possible replacement options for them/

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - Spinner

Yuzvendra Chahal has forged a deadly partnership with Kuldeep Yadav and both of them have bowled excellently, terrorizing batsman and earning the name of 'spin twins'. Chahal is a part of the T20 squad in Australia and is expected to play but he has had problems playing in England.


Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal

His stats in England are very bad when compared to those elsewhere. The leggie has picked up just 3 wickets in 6 international matches played there at an economy of 5.40 which is bad in the 50 over format. He has taken 85 wickets in 49 international matches in other places and has a much better economy and average.

With India most likely to play three seamers in the pacy tracks in England, Kuldeep's stats look far better than Chahal's and he has to do a good job in Australia if he wants to retain his place in the side.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Australia Cricket Team
Shreyas is an ardent sports fan and enjoys playing cricket, kabaddi and football. He is enthusiastic about writing and loves writing about kabaddi and cricket.
Fetching more content...
