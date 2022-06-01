‘Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal’ - Team India cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan pay tribute to singer KK 

Team India batter Virat Kohli and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, among other members of the cricket fraternity, took to social media to pay tribute to eminent singer KK. Apart from active players, a number of former cricketers like Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman also shared their condolences on Twitter.

The 53-year-old singer passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata, suffering a massive heart attack after performing at a concert. Most members of the Indian cricketing fraternity expressed shock and sadness at the untimely demise of the legendary singer.

The singer reportedly felt unwell while performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. Some media reports stated that he returned to his hotel after complaining of uneasiness. Although he was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday night, doctors declared him brought dead.

Here is how the Indian cricket fraternity reacted to KK’s untimely death:

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK🙏

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. https://t.co/43B3dzykP3

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 🏻 Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti 🙏🏻

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti 🏼 Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music.My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti🙏🏼 https://t.co/5V7FybYMnQ

More strength to the loved ones! Om Shanti Absolutely shocked, this is such a tragic loss. Your songs will forever remain in our hearts, you are a Legend. Gone too soon KK..More strength to the loved ones! Om Shanti Absolutely shocked, this is such a tragic loss. Your songs will forever remain in our hearts, you are a Legend. Gone too soon KK..More strength to the loved ones! Om Shanti 🙏

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 #RIPKK Such a beautiful voice with music that made us all emotional. My condolences to his loved ones. Such a beautiful voice with music that made us all emotional. My condolences to his loved ones. #RIPKK 🙏 Such a beautiful voice with music that made us all emotional. My condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/ukB6FNZBu7

Krunal Pandya @krunalpandya24 At a loss for words. #RIPKK . Your music brought people together and will always inspire. At a loss for words. #RIPKK. Your music brought people together and will always inspire. https://t.co/XTx2pwI9gA

Sang every composition optimally, which made us hum his songs long after hearing them.

Aankhon mein teri ajab si ajab si adaa hai..

RIP KK. Absolutely saddened by the passing away of KK. What a lovely singer he was!Sang every composition optimally, which made us hum his songs long after hearing them.Aankhon mein teri ajab si ajab si adaa hai..RIP KK. Absolutely saddened by the passing away of KK. What a lovely singer he was! Sang every composition optimally, which made us hum his songs long after hearing them.Aankhon mein teri ajab si ajab si adaa hai.. 😔RIP KK.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Devastated to know about sudden death of playback singer #KK . His soulful & melodious songs could easily connect with the hearts of millons of people . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. May his pious soul rest in peace Devastated to know about sudden death of playback singer #KK. His soulful & melodious songs could easily connect with the hearts of millons of people . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. May his pious soul rest in peace

Anil Kumble @anilkumble1074 🏽 Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends. Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽

Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal"

Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends 🏼 "Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe KalKal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal"Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends "Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe KalKal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal" 💔 Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends 🙏🏼 https://t.co/jwgwvyPETd

Kal yaad aayenge ke ye pal

Pal, ye hain pyar ke pal

Chal, aa mere sang chal

Chal, soche kya

Chhoti si, hai zindagi

Kal, mil jaaye to hogi khush-naseebi!

- KK #omshanti Hum, rahen ya na rahen kalKal yaad aayenge ke ye palPal, ye hain pyar ke palChal, aa mere sang chalChal, soche kyaChhoti si, hai zindagiKal, mil jaaye to hogi khush-naseebi!- KK Hum, rahen ya na rahen kalKal yaad aayenge ke ye palPal, ye hain pyar ke palChal, aa mere sang chalChal, soche kyaChhoti si, hai zindagiKal, mil jaaye to hogi khush-naseebi!🙏🏼🙏🏼- KK 💔 #omshanti https://t.co/RPb3Q7ArMM

KK had supported Indian cricket team with special song during 1999 World Cup

KK, whose full name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, supported the Indian cricket team during the 1999 World Cup with a song titled "Josh of India". The song captured many glorious chapters of Indian cricket, including the winning moment of the 1983 World Cup - India’s first triumph in the ICC tournament.

Some members of the Indian team from the 1999 World Cup, including then skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, all-rounder Robin Singh and off-spinner Nikhil Chopra, also featured in the video song performed by KK.

Despite massive support and a strong squad, India fared poorly at the 1999 World Cup in England. They failed to reach the semi-finals as they won only one solitary game in the Super Six round and were thus eliminated.

