‘Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal’ - Team India cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan pay tribute to singer KK 

Team India batter Virat Kohli and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, among other members of the cricket fraternity, took to social media to pay tribute to eminent singer KK. Apart from active players, a number of former cricketers like Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman also shared their condolences on Twitter.
The 53-year-old singer passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata, suffering a massive heart attack after performing at a concert. Most members of the Indian cricketing fraternity expressed shock and sadness at the untimely demise of the legendary singer.
The singer reportedly felt unwell while performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. Some media reports stated that he returned to his hotel after complaining of uneasiness. Although he was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday night, doctors declared him brought dead.
Here is how the Indian cricket fraternity reacted to KK’s untimely death:
KK had supported Indian cricket team with special song during 1999 World Cup
KK, whose full name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, supported the Indian cricket team during the 1999 World Cup with a song titled "Josh of India". The song captured many glorious chapters of Indian cricket, including the winning moment of the 1983 World Cup - India’s first triumph in the ICC tournament.
Some members of the Indian team from the 1999 World Cup, including then skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, all-rounder Robin Singh and off-spinner Nikhil Chopra, also featured in the video song performed by KK.
Despite massive support and a strong squad, India fared poorly at the 1999 World Cup in England. They failed to reach the semi-finals as they won only one solitary game in the Super Six round and were thus eliminated.
