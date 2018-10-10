×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Team India needs to test their bench strength in second Test

Amarjeet Nayak
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
75   //    10 Oct 2018, 05:05 IST

It might be time to give a couple of more debuts
It might be time to give a couple of more debuts

The first Test between India and the West Indies at Rajkot has proved what everyone already knew – this is a battle between David and Goliath, and unlike the fabled story, David here seems to have neither his slingshot nor the stones! The West Indian batting abjectly surrendered to Indian bowlers. Much the same awaits the Windies batting in the second Test at Hyderabad.

India should, of course, try to win the second Test convincingly but keeping an eye on the Australian tour later this year, India should select their bowling attack accordingly. Here is the bowling attack Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri should consider selecting for the second Test in Hyderabad.

Spinners: Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav

India should play just two spinners. Even though all three spinners did well in the first Test, Ashwin should be the one to be left out. This is to be done keeping the upcoming Australian series in mind. The ageing spinner cannot be trusted to be a match-winner in overseas conditions, as he has failed far too often. One of Kuldeep and Jadeja should now be given that role overseas. So, Kohli and co. must make that difficult call for the sake of the larger interest of the team.

Seamers: Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav

Mohammed Shami needs to be rested. He was seen struggling a bit with his fitness in the first Test and since he is almost a guaranteed selection for the Australia tour, he should not be risked in this inconsequential Test. The three seamers have to be Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and local boy Mohammed Siraj.

As Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are the four frontline bowlers for the Australia tour, India needs to decide on two reserve pacers, and this Test should be used as an opportunity to find out who those two could be from among Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj especially has been in terrific form of late and the Hyderabad player certainly deserves a debut on his home ground. He could be potent on the fast and bouncy Australian pitches and some experience at the highest level will do him a world of good, regardless of the lack of quality in the opposition batting line up.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Mohammed Shami
Amarjeet Nayak
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
Why India should go for a new-look batting line-up in the...
RELATED STORY
India v West Indies 2018: 3 Indian cricketers who might...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Indian players to look out...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, First Test: 3 Game changing...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
Important takeaways from India’s first innings against...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India must make for the second Test against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us