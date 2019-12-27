Team India's probable 2020 schedule

The year 2019 was successful for India as they dominated world cricket yet again. Having played 52 matches across the three formats, they won on 35 occasions, which translates to almost 70% success. India started the year with a historic Test series win in Australia, followed with success in the limited-overs.

India toured New Zealand later, after which they faced Australia at home. They also put up a spirited performance in the 2019 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals. After touring the West Indies, India played South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies in the latter part of the year. With 2020 setting in, the home swing is set to end with the team set to tour New Zealand and Australia early next year. Let us take a glance at what India have in store for 2020.

Sri Lanka’s tour of India: January 5th to January 10th

India will kick-off 2020 with a T20I series against their neighbors at home. They are going to play just three T20Is against the visitors, starting from January 5th. This is in order to build a strong foundation for the T20 World Cup which will take place later in 2020. All the matches of this series will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

India’s T20 squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar#INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

Australia’s tour of India: January 14th to January 19th

After playing the ongoing Test series against the Kiwis, Australia are set to fly to India. The series will be short and crisp with just three ODIs, and it will start on January 14th in Mumbai and end on January 19th in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and company would be looking to avenge the series defeat which the visitors inflicted on them last time around. It should be a great contest, and all the matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal,Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini,Jasprit Bumrah,Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

India’s tour of New Zealand: January 24th to March 4th

India are set to travel to New Zealand after the series with Australia. After a long time, they are going to play a full-fledged series against the Kiwis in their backyard. When these two met last time around in a bilateral series, the Men in Blue triumphed in the ODIs, while the Kiwis came on top in the T20Is. It would be interesting to see how India adopt to the conditions in New Zealand. On the whole, India are set to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against the hosts.

South Africa’s tour of India: 12th March to 18th March

After a crushing defeat at the hands of the hosts in 2019, the Proteas are set to return to India to play a three-match ODI series. The series starts on the 12th of March in Dharmashala and ends on 18th March at the Eden Gardens. Even though their Test squad look weak, South Africa are a formidable force in the ODIs and will pose a stiff challenge to the Indian team.

Indian Premier League: 28th March – 24th May

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from 28th March to 24th May (tentative dates) as the dates clash with the international schedule. The governing council is said to take a call on this soon.

The auction for this IPL has already taken place on the 19th of December in Kolkata, with franchises battling out for the players. Almost every team have found the balance they required, which is going to make this year’s IPL exciting. The final of the IPL could be played at the renovated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

India’s tour of Sri Lanka: July 2020

Even though there is no official word on this, India are expected to tour Sri Lanka in July 2020. This series will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is. The last time India visited their southern neighbours for a bilateral series was way back in 2017, when the Men in Blue dominated the hosts in all formats. But there is no official news from BCCI on India’s schedule post the IPL.

Asia Cup: September 2020

There is a cloud of uncertainty pertaining to the upcoming Asia Cup that will be played in Pakistan after 12 years. Unlike the previous edition, this will be a T20I event with six participants including India. But the political tension and security concerns has left the BCCI undecided on the issue. The Asian Cricket Council will take the call after consulting the BCCI in June.

England’s tour of India: September – October 2020

After playing Pakistan at home, England will fly to India to play the hosts in ODIs and T20Is. In their last outing in 2016-17, India thrashed them in all formats. England will be looking to make inroads this time around. On the other hand, India will be looking forward to gaining confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup. The series has just three ODIs and three T20Is.

India’s tour of Australia: October 2020

With the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia at the end of October, India are planning to play the hosts at the start of October. Even though there is no confirmation on this series, it is said that the main intention of the series is to acclimatize the Indian players Australian conditions before the start of the World Cup. The series will probably consist of three T20Is, and will end well before the big tournament to provide the players with sufficient rest.

2020 T20 World Cup: October – November 2020 in Australia

The Indian team will head to Australia to play the T20 World Cup in October. After winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, India have failed to lift the trophy. They will start their campaign against South Africa on 24th October, with their next opponent being England on November 1st. India also have Afghanistan in their group, and the fellow Asian country is known for causing upsets in big tournaments. If everything goes as planned, India will be playing the final at the prestigious Melbourne Cricket Grounds on the 15th of November.

India’s tour of Australia: December 2020 – January 2021

After the end of the T20 World Cup, India will stay in Australia to take on the hosts in their fortress. The series is expected to have four Tests and three ODIs. India would be riding on the confidence of defeating Australia when they last visited Down Under. With the World Test Championship in effect, every victory will prove effective at the end. There are also talks that the Australian Cricket Board would love to play a Day-night Test against India.