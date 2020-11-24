Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter as well as Instagram to unveil India's new jersey ahead of the Australia tour.

The 'retro' theme shirt inspired by the seventies will have a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue color that the team has been wearing in recent years. The navy blue shirts will also sport the name of the BCCI's new kit sponsors - MPL Sports.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its partnership with MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team on November 17.

MPL replaced long time kit sponsors Nike in a three-year deal worth INR 120 crores plus revenue share.

"As part of a three-year deal, MPL Sports designed and manufactured jerseys will be worn by Men's, Women’s and the Under-19 INDIAN cricket teams" - BCCI said in a statement

The Indian squad and the Australian players who were at the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai have recently come out of a 14-day quarantine period in Sydney, and are busy practicing in full swing for the upcoming series.

Australia and India face off in three One Day Internationals, three T20 Internationals and four Tests matches. The first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Full schedule of India v Australia 2020:

Advertisement

1st ODI: Sydney (Nov. 27)

2nd ODI: Sydney (Nov. 29)

3rd ODI: Canberra (Dec. 2)

1st T20: Canberra (Dec 4)

2nd T20: Sydney (Dec 6)

3rd T20: Sydney (Dec 8)