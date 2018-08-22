Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Team India's Test wins in England

Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Aug 2018

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Team India is on verge of winning the ongoing Trent Bridge Test

Team India is on the verge of winning the ongoing Test at Trent Bridge and it will be their seventh win on English soil. India set a target of 521 for England in the fourth innings and hosts, at the close of day 4, were 210 runs away from the target with just 1 wicket in hand.

England has not been a happy hunting ground for team India in the past. Traditionally India have struggled in England in Tests and have won only 6 Tests and lost 32.

In the 17 Test series played between the two nations in England since the year 1932, excluding the ongoing Test series, India have won just 3 series viz. in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

Here is a look at the 6 Test matches won by India on English soil.

#1 1971- Kennington Oval, London:

Indian Players Celebrate
Team India won its first ever Test in England in 1971

India's first Test win on English soil was in the year 1971 under the captaincy of late Ajit Wadekar. England won the toss and elected to bat and scored 355 in the first innings. India were bowled out for 284 in their first innings and conceded a lead of 71 runs.

However, England were stuck in the spinning web of Bhagwath Chandrasekhar in their second innings and the leg-spinner from Karnataka took 6 English wickets and the hosts were bundled out for only 101 runs.

India chased the target with 4 wickets in hand and created history. Ajit Wadekar scored 45 runs in the chase and led India to their first Test win in England.

By virtue of winning the Oval Test, team India won the 3 match Test series by a margin of 1-0 as the first two Tests ended in draws. Team India had indeed entered into a new phase in Test cricket.



Meit Sampat
