Teenagers who won the Man of the Series in Tests

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
172   //    16 Oct 2018, 06:35 IST

Image result for prithvi shaw

Prithvi Shaw is the first Indian teenager to be awarded as the Man of the Series in the Test series against Windies. It was the first Test series of his international cricket career. He scored 237 runs with an average of 118.5 and highest score of 134 in two games against West Indies.

In this post, let us have a look at the teenagers who won the Man of the Series award in Tests.

#1 Waqar Younis (1990)

Image result for waqar younis 1990

Waqar Younis is the first teenager to win a Man of the Series award in Tests. He did it in the third Test series of his career. It was in 1990 when New Zealand toured Pakistan.

In the first Test of the series, his bowling figures in the match were 7/79, which include 4/40 and 3/39 in the first and second innings, respectively. Pakistan won that match by an innings and 43 runs.

In the second Test of the series, his bowling figures in the match were 10/106, which include 3/20 and 7/86 in the first and second innings, respectively. It was his first 10-wicket haul in Tests and he was awarded the Man of the Match. Pakistan won that match by nine wickets.

In the third Test of the series, his bowling figures in the match were 12/130, which include 7/76 and 5/54 in the first and second innings, respectively. It was his second 10-wicket haul in Tests and he was awarded as Man of the Match again. Pakistan won that match by 65 runs. He was jointly awarded as the Man of the Series with Martin Crowe and Shoaib Mohammad.

Burewala Express is the second highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests. He picked up 373 wickets in 87 matches. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2013. He was among the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 1992.

#2 Enamul Haque (2005)


Image result for enamul haque jnr 2005

Enamul Haque is the first Bangladeshi teenager to win a Man of the Series award in Tests. He did it in the third Test series of his career. It was in 2005 when Zimbabwe toured Bangladesh.

In the first Test of the series, he was wicketless in the first innings but he picked up his first 6-wicket haul in the second innings. He was awarded as Man of the Match. Bangladesh won that match by 226 runs.

In the second Test, his bowling figures in the match were 12/200, which include 7/95 and 5/105 in the first and second innings, respectively. It was his first 10-wicket haul in Tests. However, the match ended with a draw.




India vs West Indies 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Waqar Younis Prithvi Shaw Greatest Cricketers of All Time ICC ICC Test Rankings
