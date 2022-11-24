“Tempted to go with Chahal, but Sundar gives you a batting option” – Wasim Jaffer ahead of India's 1st ODI vs NZ

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that all-rounder Washington Sundar should play ahead of leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

The veteran explained that since the hosts have four left-handed batters and Eden Park has shorter ground dimensions, he doesn't want to take the risk of playing Chahal. He added that all-rounder Sundar’s batting ability could come in handy for the Men in Blue.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“I am going with Washington Sundar at No. 7 because New Zealand have four left-handers. Eden Park is a small ground, so I might be tempted to go with Yuzvendra Chahal, but Washington Sundar gives you a batting option besides being a left-hander, and he might give you better returns.”

Jaffer also picked Umran Malik among the four pacers in his playing XI. The Jammu & Kashmir speedster did not get an opportunity during the recently concluded T20I series. The 23-year-old will be keen to make his ODI debut in New Zealand, where conditions suit fast bowling.

On this, Jaffer said:

"Shardul at No. 8 and Deepak Chahar at No. 9, followed by Arshdeep and Umran Malik at No. 10 and 11. Umran Malik is better suited for this format than T20.”

“He will be my sixth bowling option” – Wasim Jaffer on Deepak Hooda in Chahal's absence

Jaffer also picked all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who took a four-fer in the T20I series, as his sixth bowling option in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who has been rested for ODIs. He, however, chose to play Rishabh Pant at No. 4 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking on the same show, Jaffer said:

“Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill will be my openers. Shreyas Iyer at No. 3, Rishabh Pant at four because he is a wicketkeeper. Suryakumar Yadav at No. 5 and Deepak Hooda at six. He will be my sixth bowling option.”

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill will look to give India a flying start after they failed to deliver on multiple occasions against the Proteas earlier this year.

Shreyas Iyer will be looking to continue his purple patch in ODIs in 2022. The right-handed batter has already amassed 486 runs in 10 innings at an average of 60.75, including a ton and four half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, who remained unbeaten in the ODI series against South Africa, did not find a place in Jaffer's playing XI. The wicket-keeper batter scored 118 runs in three innings against the Proteas.

