Ten players who have scored a hat-trick of hundreds in ODIs

Syed Shaiban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 980 // 28 Oct 2018, 15:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In a game of cricket where patience is often needed along with tactics and a thorough understanding of the pitch, for a player to score a hundred is a brilliant achievement and it has happened countless number of times in the history.

However, to find the right rhythm and to score three-consecutive hundreds is a terrific feat that has has been achieved only ten-times in the history of the One-Day Internationals with 4062 games being played since the format's inception.

In the year of 2018 itself, this has happened twice making it ten players who form an elite list of being the only ones to have scored a hundred in three continuous games. Here are those players who've gone down in the history books for this reason:

#10 Zaheer Abbas

The older generation in both the countries of India and Pakistan will certainly not forget this name and it's a name that was etched in history during India's tour of Multan in 1983. Tilting the one-day international series heavily in their favour, the Pakistanis had a name to thank severely and that was Zaheer Abbas. His 118 in Multan resulted in a Pakistani win but his 105 in Lahore went in vain as India raised stakes to spice up the series. In the deciding fourth game, however, Zaheer Abbas' 113 in Karachi enabled a Pakistani victory as the nation went on to clinch the series. He became the first Pakistani to achieve this.

#9 Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar

In the Pepsi Champions trophy of Sharjah in 1993, Pakistanis had a hero amongst them as Saeed Anwar's sensational hundreds in three consecutive games propelled Pakistan to three-straight victories.

The Men in Green did lose the series but Anwar's 107 against Asian rivals Sri Lanka was followed up by a 131 against West Indies and this too was followed up by another knock of 111 against Sri-Lanka. He became the second Pakistani after Zaheer Abbas to reach this feat and it's one worthy of reminiscing.

1 / 5 NEXT