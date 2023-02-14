“Tendulkar was deeply unhappy at the time that I joined the team” - Gary Kirsten opens up on dark phase in Indian cricket in 2007

Former India coach Gary Kirsten has revealed that Sachin Tendulkar was going through an unhappy phase and wasn’t enjoyed his cricket when he began his stint towards the end of 2007.

Indian cricket suffered a massive setback in 2007 when they were knocked out of the ODI World Cup in the first round, following losses to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The shocking result marked the nadir of Indian cricket during the Greg Chappell era.

In subsequent years, Tendulkar opened up on how he contemplated retirement following the disaster in West Indies during the 2007 World Cup. In an interaction with Adam Collins on the ‘The Final Word cricket podcast’, Kirsten elaborated on the Indian legend’s low phase. The former coach said:

"The standout for me then was what kind of leadership was then required to take this very talented team and turn it into a world-beating team. That was the conundrum for any coach moving into that situation. When I took over there was definitely a lot of scaring in the team. There was a lot of unhappiness and hence for me it was more important to understand each individual.

“Tendulkar was probably a stand out for me because he was deeply unhappy at the time that I joined the team. He felt he had a lot to offer, but he wasn't enjoying his cricket and he was at a time in his career when he felt may be he should retire. It was important for me to connect with him and make him feel that he had a massive contribution to make to the team and his contribution was more than what he needed to do."

Commendably, Tendulkar overcame his tough phase and went on to play a stellar role in India’s World Cup triumph at home in 2011.

Sachin Tendulkar was asked to bat in middle-order in the 2007 World Cup

One of the reasons India suffered in the 2007 World Cup was because Tendulkar was asked to bat in the middle-order by coach Chappell, even though he had achieved most of his success as opener. The Indian legend never looked comfortable at No. 4 during the tournament in West Indies.

He was dismissed for 7 off 26 against Bangladesh and was bowled for a duck against Sri Lanka. India were stunned by Bangladesh by five wickets, before going down to the Lankans by 69 runs.

Chappell resigned as India’s head coach following the Men in Blue’s 2007 World Cup debacle. Team India regrouped under Kirsten and new captain MS Dhoni and went on to lift the World Cup four years later.

