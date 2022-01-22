"Tera kaam hogaya tu jaa" - Fans slam Indian skipper KL Rahul as South Africa comprehensively win ODI series

Team India continued their disappointing run by losing the second ODI in the three-match series. Courtesy of the win, South Africa now have an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.
Batting first, India set a decent target of 288 for the hosts on a slow and turning wicket. However, Proteas opener Quinton de Kock (78) unleashed an array of aggressive strokes in the powerplay to put his team in the driver's seat early in the chase.
Team India could never recover after the onslaught from the South African wicket-keeper batter. Shardul Thakur gave the visitors a semblance of hope by dismissing De Kock in the 22nd over and breaking the 132-run opening partnership.
Janneman Malan (91), Temba Bavuma (35), Rassie van der Dussen (37*), and Aiden Markram (37*) then helped South Africa cruise to victory with 11 balls to spare.
All the bowlers except Jasprit Bumrah (1/37) failed to make an impact in the second innings. Fans were extremely disappointed after witnessing a timid performance from Team India for the second consecutive ODI game.
They took to Twitter to express the same. KL Rahul's captaincy was also not well received by many on the micro-blogging site.
Here are some of the fan reactions after India's loss in the second ODI:
Hopefully, we can grow by learning from these situations: KL Rahul
Stand-in Indian skipper KL Rahul feels that defeats against South Africa were a good learning experience for the visiting team. Speaking at the post-match presentation after the second ODI, KL Rahul reflected on India's performance and said:
"I think they are playing some really good cricket at home this tour. We are also making some mistakes in the middle. It is a good learning for us. We are a team that takes a lot of pride in winning. Hopefully, we can grow by learning from these situations. We are definitely trying to get better at things we haven't done well in the past."
He added:
"Partnerships in the middle order become crucial when we are entering a big tournament. We also want to get better at bowling in the middle overs and these are the few things that are really obvious and right in front of us. We love challenges. We have come short in the first two games now, so we will look ahead to the third game and try to win that one."
India's tour of South Africa will now conclude with a dead rubber on Sunday. Cape Town will be the venue for the final ODI of the series.
