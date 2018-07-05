Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Nations who hold a better head to head Test record against India

Sanchit Grover
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
740   //    05 Jul 2018, 03:28 IST

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST

Test cricket is the penultimate examination of a cricketer. It is a marathon which needs to be won with sheer dedication. With T20s taking the spotlight, is test cricket on a downfall?

The answer is NO! Test cricket is the highest level of cricket and will always be. Every former cricketer holds their test records close to heart considering the fact that how hard it is to be successful in the longest form of the game.

Team India is the number 1 ranked side in the world and have rightly earned their position. With 10 series wins out of last 11 there is no denying of their capability.

On their path to the top, they defeated the likes of England, Australia and South Africa along with Sri Lanka Bangladesh, NewZealand, West Indies and Afghanistan. With a record like that, it makes us wonder does any team has a better record over team India?

Is there any nation who holds a better head to head record versus India?

Well yes, there are such nations. India has been a powerhouse in cricket since its inception with numerous away and home victories to solidify their status as the elite.

But there are 5 nations who hold a better head to head record versus team India in test cricket.

#1 England

India's Rahul Dravid (C) talks with Engl
India's Rahul Dravid (C) talks with England's Kevin Pietersen

England and India have had a storied rivalry till now. Be it ODIs, T20s or test cricket whenever these two nations meet fireworks are expected. From India's monumental win at Lords in 1986 to England's demolition of team India at Wankhede in 2013, these two giants of international cricket have given many memories.

In fact, the first opponents of team India in test cricket were the mighty Englishmen. The match ended with a defeat for team India as they lost by 158 runs to England at Lords,1932.

Though India have a far superior home record against their English counterparts, they fall behind in the race when overall victories are concerned.

Of all the nations. India have played England for the most number of times. In 117 matches till date, they have won 25 and lost 43. Rest 49 ended up in draw thus giving an edge to England when it comes to head to head record. With team India's tour of England underway let us see whether India can reduce the gap or not.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Kevin Pietersen Imran Khan
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India-England Test XI of the modern era (last 25 years)
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
Probable playing XI for India in England in the 1st Test
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian-origin players who debuted against India
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who could better Brian Lara's 400 in Tests
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
ZIM 162/4 (20.0 ov)
PAK 163/3 (19.1 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
1st Test | 02:00 PM
BAN 43/10
WIN 201/2 (68.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Windies lead Bangladesh by 158 runs with 8 wickets remaining
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us