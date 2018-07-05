5 Nations who hold a better head to head Test record against India

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 740 // 05 Jul 2018, 03:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Test cricket is the penultimate examination of a cricketer. It is a marathon which needs to be won with sheer dedication. With T20s taking the spotlight, is test cricket on a downfall?

The answer is NO! Test cricket is the highest level of cricket and will always be. Every former cricketer holds their test records close to heart considering the fact that how hard it is to be successful in the longest form of the game.

Team India is the number 1 ranked side in the world and have rightly earned their position. With 10 series wins out of last 11 there is no denying of their capability.

On their path to the top, they defeated the likes of England, Australia and South Africa along with Sri Lanka Bangladesh, NewZealand, West Indies and Afghanistan. With a record like that, it makes us wonder does any team has a better record over team India?

Is there any nation who holds a better head to head record versus India?

Well yes, there are such nations. India has been a powerhouse in cricket since its inception with numerous away and home victories to solidify their status as the elite.

But there are 5 nations who hold a better head to head record versus team India in test cricket.

#1 England

India's Rahul Dravid (C) talks with England's Kevin Pietersen

England and India have had a storied rivalry till now. Be it ODIs, T20s or test cricket whenever these two nations meet fireworks are expected. From India's monumental win at Lords in 1986 to England's demolition of team India at Wankhede in 2013, these two giants of international cricket have given many memories.

In fact, the first opponents of team India in test cricket were the mighty Englishmen. The match ended with a defeat for team India as they lost by 158 runs to England at Lords,1932.

Though India have a far superior home record against their English counterparts, they fall behind in the race when overall victories are concerned.

Of all the nations. India have played England for the most number of times. In 117 matches till date, they have won 25 and lost 43. Rest 49 ended up in draw thus giving an edge to England when it comes to head to head record. With team India's tour of England underway let us see whether India can reduce the gap or not.