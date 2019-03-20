Test cricket attire set to be changed after 142 years

Test cricket could look very different soon

What's the story?

Cricket, as we know it, or Test cricket at least is set to undergo an unprecedented change as players are set to have their jersey numbers, and names, on the back of the traditional white jerseys worn in Test cricket.

This would mark a drastic shift for the sport, as Test-cricket jerseys have never featured jersey numbers or player names, since the first Test between England and Australia in March 1877.

In case you didn't know...

The Ashes 2019 between England and Australia is scheduled as the first set of matches under the newly-formed World Test Championship. In order to revive Test cricket, and appease a section of new fans and broadcasters, a proposal has been sent to the ICC to effect this change.

The heart of the matter

While the shorter formats of the game, both 50-overs and 20-over cricket see colourful jerseys with player names and jersey numbers on the back, Test cricket has stayed rooted in tradition and players have adorned completely white jerseys with no print on the back.

In order for fans to identify players more easily, the ICC is said to be seriously considering making the shift towards introducing the same features to the Test jersey as well, but they are yet to sign off on the same.

While England and Australia are set to debut the new jerseys in the upcoming Ashes series, for fans of Indian cricket, the series against West Indies, scheduled in July later this year, could be the first time they see 'Virat 18' or 'Rohit 45' on the back of jerseys in Test matches.

What's next?

This is a move that could certainly go either way for the ICC. While traditionalists will certainly argue that Test cricket should be played the way it always has been, there will be a certain section of fans, perhaps new to the game, that will welcome this change.

