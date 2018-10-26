Test Cricket's worst-performing XI so far this year

In spite of the declining viewership, the five-day game has not failed to produce exciting matches. India's tour of England was the best tournament of the year and Australia's draw against Pakistan in the 1st match held in UAE recently has been the best match this year. With India's tour to Australia set to begin by the end of this year, Test Cricket looks to end on a high. With the Test Championship announced by International Cricket Council (ICC), the fans of the longer version of the game will have an entertaining time ahead.

Like every year, 2018 has also seen the best and the worst in cricket. Every sport will have a few good and bad performers every year. All these players have worked hard and made it to the top. However, some of these players have not done well for their teams this year. We have compiled a balanced playing XI of such players in this slideshow.

#1 Openers - Murali Vijay and Alastair Cook

Although Cook announced retirement this year, he has had little success this year apart from the century in his final game against India. He has been struggling since his long-time opening partner Andrew Strauss left the game and has received a lot of criticism since then.

After a string of failures, Cook decided to quit the game and make way for the youngsters.Both Cook and Murali Vijay have been a consistent part of their teams for some time now. They had been restricted only to the longer format and have played many match-winning innings in the past. However, this year has not been good for them.

Cook has announced his retirement this year

Vijay has been a failure in the overseas tours against South Africa and England this year. He was dropped in England and later for the home series against Windies too. With Prithvi Shaw making inroads into the national team, Vijay will need to impress in Ranji Trophy to get back in the reckoning.

