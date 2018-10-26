×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Test Cricket's worst-performing XI so far this year

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
219   //    26 Oct 2018, 01:28 IST

In spite of the declining viewership, the five-day game has not failed to produce exciting matches. India's tour of England was the best tournament of the year and Australia's draw against Pakistan in the 1st match held in UAE recently has been the best match this year. With India's tour to Australia set to begin by the end of this year, Test Cricket looks to end on a high. With the Test Championship announced by International Cricket Council (ICC), the fans of the longer version of the game will have an entertaining time ahead.

Like every year, 2018 has also seen the best and the worst in cricket. Every sport will have a few good and bad performers every year. All these players have worked hard and made it to the top. However, some of these players have not done well for their teams this year. We have compiled a balanced playing XI of such players in this slideshow.

#1 Openers - Murali Vijay and Alastair Cook

Although Cook announced retirement this year, he has had little success this year apart from the century in his final game against India. He has been struggling since his long-time opening partner Andrew Strauss left the game and has received a lot of criticism since then.

After a string of failures, Cook decided to quit the game and make way for the youngsters.Both Cook and Murali Vijay have been a consistent part of their teams for some time now. They had been restricted only to the longer format and have played many match-winning innings in the past. However, this year has not been good for them.

Cook has announced his retirement this year
Cook has announced his retirement this year

Vijay has been a failure in the overseas tours against South Africa and England this year. He was dropped in England and later for the home series against Windies too. With Prithvi Shaw making inroads into the national team, Vijay will need to impress in Ranji Trophy to get back in the reckoning.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC World Test Championship Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Amir Hardik Pandya ICC Test Rankings Test cricket
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
12 Test-playing nations and the highest individual score...
RELATED STORY
A Case for Resuming India-Pakistan Cricket: An Indian...
RELATED STORY
3 all-rounders who scored a century and picked 10 wickets...
RELATED STORY
Greatest all-rounders of all time in Tests
RELATED STORY
5 most overrated Test cricketers since 2000
RELATED STORY
Bowlers who picked 9 wickets in a Test innings
RELATED STORY
4 cricketers who were never dismissed in their Test careers
RELATED STORY
Greatest Pakistan Test XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Five Batsmen who devoured Indian Bowling
RELATED STORY
India's Best Test XI under Virat Kohli in Indian conditions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us