Indian Test team for the West Indies series

Lav Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.13K   //    25 Sep 2018, 23:41 IST

West Indies will be touring India for 2 Test match series starting 4th October. India will be looking for answers to the questions raised during their last tour of England where they were beaten 4-1. India will be looking to have a formidable squad before the Australian tour. This time they have a great chance of defeating the Australians at their home mainly because of the absence of two-star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, who are facing a year ban due to their involvement in the Sand-Paper Scandal in South Africa early this year.

Let us look at the squad India can have for the West Indies tour.

#1 Openers



England Lions v India A - Day Two

The Indian openers had a terrible outing against England. Shikhar Dhawan in 8 innings just scored 162 runs at an average of 20.25. Murali Vijay was given chances in the first 2 matches, where he didn't play any substantial innings. Both Vijay and Dhawan might be axed from the squad and the selectors might pick some new names. Let us look at the openers options which could be selected.

KL Rahul: Although he also didn't have a great series, in the last innings he showed his ability to play on foreign soil. His last innings will probably help him retain his place against West Indies.

Prithvi Shaw: The new batting sensation Prithvi Shaw is just 18 years old and is already knocking the doors of the Indian team. He captained the under-19 team in 2018 and took them to the trophy. In 14 first-class matches, he has scored over 1400 runs at an average of 56.72 with 7 hundred and 5 fifties. He was included in the squad for England tour but is yet to make his debut. He is the future of Indian cricket and selectors should give him a chance to showcase his abilities.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal has been scoring mountains of runs in the domestic circuit but still hasn't got any calls for the national side. In 43 first-class matches, he has scored 3372 runs at an average of over 50. With both Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan having terrible outings against England, it is likely that he might be selected for the West Indies tour.


