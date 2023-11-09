Thailand Women Emerging Tour of Pakistan 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Pakistan A Women will host the Thailand Women Emerging team in a two-match T20 series starting Friday, November 10. The first match of the series will be played on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The series starts just after the completion of a tri-series involving West Indies A Women, Pakistan A Women, and Thailand Women Emerging. Thailand lost both their matches in the series and failed to qualify for the finals.

Pakistan defeated West Indies A in the final of the series by eight wickets after chasing down the target of a mere 98 runs in 15.5 overs.

Rameen Shamim will lead Pakistan in this series. She was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded tri-series, with five wickets in three games. Shawaal Zulfiqar finished as the leading run-scorer in the series and made 106 runs at a strike rate of 106.

Thailand’s batters didn’t have a great outing in the series, as none of them managed to cross the 30-run mark.

Thipatcha Putthawong performed exceptionally well with the ball. She picked up four wickets in two games at an average of 8.50 and was among the top three wicket-takers. Her bowling strike rate of 12 was the joint-best in the series.

Thailand Women Emerging Tour of Pakistan 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, November 10

1st T20 - Pakistan A Women vs Thailand Women Emerging, 11:00 AM

Saturday, November 11

2nd T20 - Pakistan A Women vs Thailand Women Emerging, 11:00 AM

Thailand Women Emerging Tour of Pakistan 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube Channel

Live Telecast: N/A

Thailand Women Emerging Tour of Pakistan 2023: Full Squads

Pakistan A Women

Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gul Rukh, Kainat Hafeez, Khadija Chishti, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Amber Kainaat, Fatima Khan, Humna Bilal, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza (wk), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Anoosha Nasir, Maham Manzoor, Rameen Shamim (C), Saima Malik, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Thailand Women Emerging

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannaphat Chaihan, Rosenan Kanoh, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nanthita Boonsukham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya