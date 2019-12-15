'Thala' Dhoni and CSK fans support Pant in Chennai

Bagawati Prasad FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 15 Dec 2019, 16:20 IST SHARE

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni may not be a part of the Indian ODI team which is currently playing the first ODI against West Indies in Chennai on Sunday but you can never take 'Thala' Dhoni away from the cricket fans in Chennai.

"We miss Thala Dhoni," echoed all over the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday afternoon. While Chennai Super Kings fans are ecstatic about the fact that their very own 'Thala' will be part of IPL 2020, the India-West Indies ODI witnessed something different from Dhoni fans.

How about Dhoni and CSK fans rooting for under-fire wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant? Led by the face of CSK fan club and a die-hard fan of Dhoni 'Yellow Man' Saravanan, Dhoni fans who turned up for the contest came up with posters supporting young Delhi dasher Pant.

Saravanan said Dhoni and CSK fans would support Pant just because it's the latter who "is currently doing what MSD did" - keep for India in white-ball cricket.

"We dearly miss Dhoni. But now Pant is doing Dhoni's role (keeper batsman) in the team. We (Dhoni and CSK fans) believe that he will be able to deliver. Pant is playing for the country and we need to back him," Saravanan told Sportskeeda while making his way into the ground.

Also, the CSK official fans club page shared photos of Dhoni fans holding banners in support of Pant from Chennai on social media with the Instagram caption being: "Go well @rishabhpant. As Thala Dhoni says keep learning, process is more important than the results and make sure you don't repeat mistakes. We are behind you and here to cheer for you."

Post the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni has taken a break from cricket and it's been Pant who has been getting a long rope as keeper in both ODIs and T20s. Despite his inconsistent form, India batting coach Vikram Rathour termed Pant as a "massive player" and said he has the X-factor.

"The reason why we keep discussing about him is that he has got immense ability. Everybody believes that he can be an X factor. All of us believe he is a good player who can come good. He is working hard on his game and fitness. We hope that he comes good. Because once he starts coming good, he can be a match-winner. He has been given an opportunity because he has done well in the past in this format. Once he starts getting runs, he can be a massive player for the Indian team," Rathour said on the eve of the match

Pant already has the support of Dhoni and CSK fans but let's see if he can win their hearts in the first ODI against West Indies.