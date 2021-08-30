“Thank you for this iconic picture” - As Stuart Binny announces retirement, Twitterati remembers him as the batter who frustrated James Anderson

Twitterati remembered retired Team India all-rounder Stuart Binny as the batsman who frustrated James Anderson with his batting during the 2014 tour of England.

The picture of Stuart Binny and Anderson, shared by Binny’s anchor-wife Mayanti Langer, has been doing the rounds on social media since Sunday. Stuart Binny scored 78 on his Test debut against England at Nottingham, which remains his highest Test score and his only half-century in the format.

On Monday, Stuart Binny announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. The 37-year-old, who represented Karnataka in domestic cricket, played six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is for India between 2014 and 2016.

A medium pacer and a lower-order batter, Stuart Binny could not taste much success during his short international career. However, Binny holds the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in one-day cricket - 6/4 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Following Stuart Binny’s decision to announce his retirement, Twitterati wished the former all-rounder well in his future endeavours. A few Twitter users shared the picture of Stuart Binny and Anderson, thanking him for giving Indian cricket an "iconic image". Here are some Twitter reactions to Binny’s retirement.

Stuart Binny retires from all forms of cricket. Wishing @StuartBinny84 the best @MayantiLanger_B 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/UxexpptlSJ — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) August 30, 2021

Stuart Binny annouces retirement 😔



End of an era 😔👍 - pic.twitter.com/YBpxZCueBJ — Pai Smoke (@79off47) August 30, 2021

Stuart Binny still holds the Record of the Best ODI Bowling figure in a Match for India. His bowling (4.4-2-4-6) against Bangladesh. What a Bowling figure. Best Wishes and Good luck for your future, Stuart Binny. pic.twitter.com/zx7qgvwnel — Uday Vantaram (@Udayviratian18) August 30, 2021

Wish you a happy retirement Stuart Binny! You are still the Indian bowler with best individual bowling figure in an ODI game. That was indeed an incredible spell. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/6lxcIi9TRC — Debashish Sarangi (@Plumb_infront) August 30, 2021

Stuart binny announces his retirement from all formats of cricket

Still he has best bowling figures @MayantiLanger_B pic.twitter.com/bpvB0nSTEM — CRICKET home (@Cricrush1) August 30, 2021

Thank you Stuart Binny. pic.twitter.com/5vyLpCEVd4 — God is back (@Harvyinspector) August 30, 2021

@StuartBinny84 announced retirement from all form of cricket. One may make fun of him. But he contributed to @RanjiKarnataka and for @BCCI.



His blowing against Bangladesh and debut test was wonderful.



ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ ನಿಮಗೆ#stuartbinny — ತೇಜಸ್ವಿ 🌼 (@Tejaswi_Kannada) August 30, 2021

Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket



He has played for India 🇮🇳 in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is scoring a total of 459 runs and picking up 24 wickets ..



Wish you all the best for your future !#StuartBinny — 🅒︎🅡︎🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈 𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@CricCrazyMrigu) August 30, 2021

Some Twitter users did not miss the opportunity to take a swipe at the former India cricketer, questioning his achievements.

Stuart Binny announced his retirement from all-formats of the game. A big loss for indian cricket 🏏 he should desrve bharat ratna to his contribution for indian cricket 🏏 team ♥️😭#stuartbinny #indiancricketteam #indiancricket #bharatratna — महात्मा आंधी (हिंसा वाले) (@aandhi_mahatma) August 30, 2021

Hectic Hectic Morning for Indian Sports!!



All Rounder Stuart Binny Retires from International and First-Class cricket😢😢#StuartBinny #Cricket #retirement pic.twitter.com/77FrK4gHYp — Dais World (@world_dais) August 30, 2021

Feeling so emotional , can't describe my feelings.. Today my god Stuart Binny sir announced his retirement and broked my herat into pieces , it's an end of an era for me..i still remember how he hitted that one four against Anderson .. provided Drinks in whole 2015 WC 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Kunal 17 (@kunal_sarcastic) August 30, 2021

Game of cricket runs through my blood: Stuart Binny in statement

Releasing a statement announcing his retirement, Stuart Binny said playing for India gave him tremendous joy and pride. He added that he will give back to the game that has given him everything. He said:

“It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the highest international level. I would like to acknowledge the huge role that the BCCI have played in my cricketing journey. Their faith and support over the years have been incredible. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state.”

Stuart Binny added:

"The game of cricket runs through my blood, and I will always look to give back to the game that has given me everything.”

Apart from representing India and Karnataka, Stuart Binny also played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He is the son of Roger Binny, who was the leading wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup.

Edited by Samya Majumdar