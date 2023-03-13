New Zealand narrowly edged out Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 13). With a victory on the final day, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

Sri Lanka batted first in the match after losing the toss and put up a decent total of 355 runs. Kusal Mendis (87) played an aggressive knock in the top order and was the protagonist for the visiting side in their first innings. Kiwi captain Tim Southee picked up a fifer.

Courtesy of a magnificent century from Daryl Mitchell, the Kiwis scored 373 in reply and took a slender 18-run lead. Veteran batter Angelo Mathews hit a splendid century in the third innings and helped his side set a target of 286 for the hosts.

New Zealand lost the wicket of Devon Conway late on Day 4 and got off to a poor start. Play commenced after a lengthy delay on Day 5 due to the intervention of rain. The hosts resumed the final day with experienced batters Tom Latham and Kane Williamson at the crease.

Sri Lankan bowlers took the wickets of Latham and Henry Nicholls cheaply and brought the game into balance. Daryl Mitchell (81 off 86 balls) came in and completely changed the complexion of the whole game. He injected much-needed momentum into the Kiwis' innings and allowed them to go for the victory.

Kane Williamson (121*) timed his knock to perfection and stayed at the crease till the end to ensure his side's victory. Sri Lanka managed to make things interesting in the end by picking up a couple of wickets at a quick interval.

The match went down to the wire as New Zealand needed eight runs in the final over. Williamson held his composure and helped his side reach the finish line with a single off the last ball.

New Zealand's win meant India qualified for the WTC final even if they drew or lost the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Christchurch. They expressed the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best:

Sagar @sagarcasm When Kane Williamson helps India reach WTC finals When Kane Williamson helps India reach WTC finals https://t.co/REeEQw3KMH

